WINCHESTER — The Alter Eagles — a nationally touring Eagles tribute band — will perform classic favorites from the Eagles, including “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Tequila Sunrise,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling” during the summer’s final Gardens at Night Event on Friday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Comprised of professional musicians and known for its accurate recreation of Eagles music, the Alter Eagles has performed at festivals and events throughout the United States and abroad. The band is returning to the MSV by popular demand.
The gates will open for seating at 5:30 p.m. and the gardens, galleries, and food trucks/drink stations will open at 6 p.m. The music will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will take place on the lawn by the MSV. All those who plan to listen to the musical performance should bring their own chairs. The concert will take place outdoors rain/shine and attendees should dress for the weather.
Admission to Gardens at Night is free to MSV members and children ages 12 and under. The ticket price for all others, which includes the concert and admission to the MSV’s seven-acre gardens and exhibitions, is $10. Thanks to the sponsorship of Navy Federal Credit Union, admission is free to all active military personnel and their families and individual retired veterans (military ID required).
Along with live music, Gardens at Night features free family activities. From 6 to 8 p.m. children may play a variety of lawn games, including hula hoops, cornhole, and a giant Jenga set.
Throughout the evening, attendees may experience the Museum’s 7-acre gardens and explore the MSV galleries. In addition to permanent gallery displays that tell the Valley’s story, three rotating exhibitions present contemporary art. The Museum’s growing collection of contemporary art is on view in Vital Force, and the Valley’s landscape takes center stage in the exhibition Ghosts of a Forgotten Landscape: Paintings by Sally Veach. The current Art in the Halls exhibition, Circles and Serpents, features steel and wooden sculptures of reptiles and amphibians created by regional artists Dan Houston, Glenn Horr, Jim Koening, and Sally Myers.
Those attending Gardens at Night at the MSV also may purchase food and drinks from The Skrimp Shack, Crash Test Yummies, J & M Concession, Roaming Bistro, and Shaffer’s BBQ. Talk of the Mountain Seafood, Chick-fil-A, Stir Krazy Kettle Korn, Red Fox Creamery, and My Buddy’s Nuts will also be at the event selling meals and gourmet nuts, kettle corn, and ice cream. Adult beverages available for purchase include wine from Winchester’s James Charles Winery & Vineyard, beer from Winchester Brew Works and hard cider from Winchester Cider Works. Water will also be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks will be permitted in the concert area.
The summer concert series is also sponsored by Shenandoah Country Q102.
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. Additional information is available by calling 540-662-1473, ext. 235, or referring to www.theMSV.org.
