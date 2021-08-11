Earl E. Lowery, Jr. ”Buddy” 54 of Frederick County, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends at Winchester Medical Center on August 5, 2021.
Earl was born in 1967 in Winchester, VA to the late Earl E. Lowery, Sr. and Mary V. Bock Lowery. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1985. Earl was an avid NASCAR fan and history fanatic. He will always be remembered for his caring heart and sense of humor. Earl worked as a Press Operator for Piccadilly Printing Company and retired after 34 years of service. Earl was a devoted husband and father
Earl married Patricia Marie Welsh on March 19, 1994 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA.
Earl is survived by his wife Patricia “Trish” Lowery and daughter, Kelly Lowery (Hunter Pugh); sisters, Donna Hensley (Joe) and Karen Dellinger (Laddie); brother in law, Matt McKay. Earl is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon “Peanut” McKay.
A visitation will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a celebration of life service the following day, Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11am. All held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Earl’s Memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601 or The Laurel Center, P.O. Box 14, Winchester, Virginia, 22604
