WINCHESTER — This is the final week for early in-person voting in Virginia for the Nov. 2 election.
Early in-person voting ends Saturday.
Early voting is taking place locally at voter registration offices:
Frederick County: County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winchester: Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Clarke County: Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Virginia voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state delegates. There also are local races in Winchester, Frederick County, Stephens City and Boyce.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail was Oct. 22. Voters with a completed ballot should mail it to their local elections office or deposit it a secure drop box in the locality in which the person is registered to vote. Before Election Day, drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites. On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location. Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2. Witness signatures are required on all absentee ballots.
For more information, contact your voter registration office: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.