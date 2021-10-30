WINCHESTER — A substantial number of local residents have already cast their ballots in the Nov. 2 election.
Early in-person voting in Virginia began Sept. 17 and ends today.
By late Friday afternoon, Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said about 6,690 people had voted early in-person in the county. Of the 2,850 ballots that mailed out, 2,140 have been returned. This means 8,830 people, or 13.56% of the county’s 65,097 registered voters, have already voted.
In Winchester, 2,735 people had voted early in-person as of Friday, and about 500 absentee ballots had been completed and returned. This means approximately 3,235 of the city’s 17,860 registered voters, or 18%, have already voted. Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said there are still about 300 mailed absentee ballots that have not been returned.
In Clarke County, 2,048 people have voted early in-person so far. Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said 2,500 absentee ballots were mailed out. Clarke County has 11,714 registered voters.
For those who want to vote early in-person, today is your last chance. Voting is taking place at these locations:
Frederick County: County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winchester: Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Clarke County: Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who need to return a mailed absentee ballot can place them in a drop box at their respective polling location or at the voter registrar offices. Voter registrars will accept in-person absentee ballots until 7 p.m. today. Mailed ballots will be accepted until noon Nov. 5, as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2.
Venskoske said his staff is prepared, but he encourages voters to research their candidates before they arrive at the polls to vote. He said the county has 108 officers of election who will work at the county’s 21 polling locations on Tuesday.
Martin said she anticipates that Tuesday’s election will go smoothly, but she is always prepared for the worst. The city will have 10 or 11 officers of election at each of its six polling locations.
Bosserman said Clarke County has about 60 officers of election ready for Election Day.
“We are ready,” she said. “We do things by the book.”
Voters can find their polling location at:
Winchester: https://www.winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
For more information, contact your local voter registration office:
Frederick County: 540-665-5660
Winchester: 540-545-7910
Clarke County: 540-955-5168
