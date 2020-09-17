WINCHESTER — Early in-person voting in the Nov. 3 election starts Friday in Virginia.
While absentee voting is not new to Virginians, legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year that went into effect July 1 means Virginia voters no longer need to provide an excuse to do so.
With exposure to COVID-19 a concern and the election a little more than six weeks away, area elections officials anticipate many people will take advantage of early voting to avoid crowds at the polls, as presidential election years traditionally mean higher voter turnout.
Early in-person voting at voter registrar offices or satellite locations across Virginia will take place from Friday to Oct. 31. Voters will fill out their ballot, which will be fed into a machine. Curbside voting is available upon request.
Virginia voters may also vote by mail. Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out on Friday, the same day early voting begins.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske estimates that more than a third of the county’s voters — 62,426 were registered as of Sept. 10 — will vote prior to Election Day.
“I expect there will be quite a few people taking advantage of that,” Venskoske said.
During a Frederick County Electoral Board meeting on Tuesday night, he said that having an additional 45 days should give voters more flexibility on when they vote. For instance, if a voter sees 15 people in line during early in-person voting and doesn’t want to wait, he or she can come back another time.
Frederick County Electoral Board member Tom Reed noted this year’s election is unlike any before.
“There is no precedent on how many people are going to take advantage of the satellite office,” said Reed, referring to a temporary location in the Sunnyside Plaza shopping center that was approved as an additional polling site by the county’s Board of Supervisors over the summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “There’s no precedent on how many absentee ballots that are mailed out are going to be returned and the effectiveness of that function. It’s all brand new.”
Last week, Clarke County elections officials said they had received more than 1,200 ballot requests from people wanting to vote on Nov. 3 without going to the polls — an increase of more than 200% from the number submitted for the last presidential election in 2016, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
In addition to choosing a president and vice president, there’s a U.S. Senate race in Virginia between Democratic incumbent Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade. Area voters also will choose between Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and Republican Aliscia Andrews in the 10th Congressional District race, as well as cast ballots in a number of state and local contests in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County (see full list in Saturday’s paper).
As a reminder, Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of identification at the polls. Voters without an acceptable form of ID will be required to either sign an ID Confirmation Statement or vote a provisional ballot. Voters who cast a provisional ballot have until noon on the Friday following the election to deliver a copy of identification to their locality’s electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement in order for their ballot to be counted.
In-person voting
Frederick County
• At the Frederick County Voter Registration Office, 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102, Winchester, in-person voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of federal and state holidays. Voting will also take place the two Saturdays prior to Election Day — Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• A satellite office at 261-263 Sunnyside Plaza Drive will be available to Frederick County voters for in-person voting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, with the exception of federal and state holidays. Voting will take place the two Saturdays prior to Election Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winchester
In Winchester, in person-voting will take place at the City Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.
Clarke County
In-person voting will take place at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.
Voting by mail
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Requests can be sent to your local elections office. The mail-in ballot application is also available online at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
When the ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete and return it. Ballots should be mailed to the voter’s respective registrar’s office or returned in-person or deposited in a secure drop box. Prior to Election Day, secure drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites. On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location.
Local elections officials stressed that ballots must be returned in the locality in which the person is registered to vote. For example, Winchester residents cannot drop off their ballots at elections offices in Frederick or Clarke counties.
Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
For more information, local registrar’s offices can be reached at:
Frederick County: 540-665-5660.
Winchester 540-545-7910.
Clarke County 540-955-5168.
(2) comments
The article above says voting FROM October 31st. It should say UNTIL October 31st.
I'm sorry, I misread. It's correct. My apologies!
