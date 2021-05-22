WINCHESTER — Early in-person voting is underway for the June 8 Democratic primary.
Virginia Democrats will select their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates and local offices. Due to changes in state law last year, no reason is needed to vote early.
The general election is Nov. 2.
Early in-person voting for Frederick County voters for the primary is available at the Office of Elections in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102, Winchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m weekdays. The office will also be open on Saturday, May 29, and Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A ballot dropbox will be available on the same dates and times in the lobby of the County Administration Building. A ballot dropbox also will be available at the same location from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 7. Additionally, dropboxes will be available at all regular polling places on June 8, from 6 a.m.-7 p.m..
In Winchester, early in-person voting is taking place at the city’s Office of Elections at 107 N. East Lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The office also will be open the two Saturdays preceding the primary — May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and June 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. A ballot dropbox is available for early voters at this location. Voter Registrar Liz Martin says the dropbox is mounted on the sidewalk and has 24-hour video surveillance.
In Clarke County, early in-person voting for the primary is taking place at the county’s Office of Elections on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the two Saturdays prior to the election.
For more information, local elections offices can be reached at: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
