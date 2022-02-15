FRONT ROYAL — Maverick was looking for illegal drugs on his first sniff job as a police K-9 when help came from the unlikeliest of sources — the suspects themselves.
On Halloween 2018, the black Labrador retriever was alerted that narcotics may be in a car. While Maverick was sniffing around, the passengers in the car started clapping for him.
“Is this how this is going to work?” his handler, Front Royal Police Department Officer Olivia Meadows, recalled thinking at the time. “This is not what I expected.”
And then it happened again.
A second alert indicated there could be marijuana in a backpack in the backseat.
“The kid just blurts out, ‘Yeah, it’s in the backseat,’” Meadows said. “‘It’s mine.’”
“Again, I had no idea this was going to be so easy.”
After 200 drug investigations and more than 150 seizures, Maverick has retired from the Front Royal Police Department. His retirement comes seven years earlier than the end of a typical K-9 career, but he can no longer be used after 2020 legislation made it illegal to use the detection of marijuana odor as probable cause for further investigation.
Since Virginians can now possess marijuana in amounts up to an ounce, a police search using a K-9 trained in marijuana detection could violate a person’s rights, Meadows said.
“It really comes down to what our prosecutors can prosecute and how the judges rule,” Meadows said. “There are still plenty of offenses that are illegal marijuana-related — smoking and driving, children in the vehicle, marijuana on school property.”
Losing marijuana-sniffing dogs removes a drug-fighting tool in an area plagued by drugs, without the funding to make up for it, said Front Royal Police Department Maj. Kevin Nicewarner.
“We really delayed this as long as we could,” Nicewarner said, adding that, “We need a drug dog. Our state-elected officials didn’t do us any favors.”
Four-year-old Maverick’s drug seizures included more than 600 Suboxone strips, with a $40,000 street value, about 50 capsules of fentanyl and methamphetamine, and almost 90 grams of methamphetamine, Meadows said.
In one investigation, Meadows was about to move on after searching a bathroom when Maverick alerted her to an area next to the toilet. A plunger had a narcotics capsule underneath it.
In another case, Maverick spent several minutes focused on a corner of a room that had a lot of clutter and bags. Investigators found a purse with a capsule containing a fentanyl and heroin mixture.
In another search, Maverick punched his nose against a person who had their hands in their pockets. There was a Suboxone strip in the person’s wallet.
“He’s that in-tune,” Meadows said, explaining that Maverick is able to differentiate that drugs are on a person, not in a vehicle. He can also do his work in a matter of minutes.
“An average sniff on a vehicle is 30 seconds, depending on how many times he goes around,” Meadows said. “And he goes around an average of two. If he hasn’t found anything by then, as long there’s not any [odor] conflict ... then he’s not interested.”
The department, with funding from the Front Royal Police Foundation, invested about $10,000 in Maverick’s training, which included four to six weeks at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania where he learned commands in Dutch, the language typically used in the K-9 community.
Maverick, who performed well on search and rescue missions, could have been untrained to detect the smell of marijuana, Meadows said.
But that would have taken more money, she said. The department’s other K-9 — a German shepherd named Bosco — can be used for search and rescue since he was trained for that from the beginning in addition to narcotics detection, which he also will no longer be used for.
Meadows now works the day shift while Maverick stays at her house.
“I do have friends from other states that their agencies sold their dogs,” Meadows said. “You do have law enforcement members that look at the dogs as more of a tool than a working partner.”
But that wasn’t the case at the Front Royal Police Department, where Maverick was good at “loving,” Capt. Crystal Cline said.
While Meadows would sit in her cruiser with the lights off on the overnight patrol shift, Maverick would be her backup, growling when somebody walked by.
“Smooth is slow and slow is steady,” Meadows said of his calm temperament. “I’ve always been grateful to be the idiot at the end of his leash.”
