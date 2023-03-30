Early voting continues in a special election that will be held April 11 to fill the Gainesboro District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Registrar Rich Venskoske said on Thursday morning that early turnout has been relatively low, with just 104 votes cast in-person so far. He added that a higher number of mail-in ballots have been returned.
Small business owner Heather Lockridge, who is the Republican nominee, and former Planning Commission chairman and Frederick County Public Schools Supervisor of Construction Kevin Kenney, an independent, are the two candidates vying for the seat, which was vacated Jan. 20 when J. Douglas McCarthy resigned because he moved to Warren County.
The election is restricted to residents of the Gainesboro District, which has some 10,250 registered voters, according to Venskoske. Early voting began Feb. 24 and continues through April 8.
- Hours for in-person early voting are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays (April 1 and April 8) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Office of Elections, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- All five Gainesboro District precincts — Albin, Redland, Nain, White Hall and Gainesborough — will have ballot drop boxes open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, April 11.
The Board of Supervisors could have appointed a replacement for McCarthy, but the panel unanimously supported having a special election so Gainesboro voters could select their representative for the remainder of the year.
At his last meeting as a supervisor, McCarthy made a motion to hold the special election, which Venskoske estimated could cost around $21,000.
Because McCarthy's term expires at the end of the year, the winner of the special election must run again on Nov. 7 to secure a four-year term.
In February, the supervisors voted to delay setting the real estate tax rate until April 19, so the winner of the special election, who will be the board's seventh member, could vote and possibly break a deadlock.
Kenney, a Gainesboro native, has campaigned on common sense solutions, his local government experience, and putting constituents' needs first. Running on the Frederick-First platform, he does not believe partisan politics should play a role in local government, according to online information.
Lockridge is also a native of the district. She received 149 of 205 votes cast to capture the GOP nomination in a Frederick County Republican Committee firehouse primary held in February, according to FCRC officials.
"My priorities are for budget transparency, small government with low taxes, and conservative valley values. I believe Supervisors should scrutinize every expenditure to keep government lean and taxpayer burden low," Lockridge wrote of her campaign priorities in a past statement she sent to The Star.
