WINCHESTER — Early in-person voting starts Friday in Virginia for the Nov. 2 election.
This marks the second year in which voters in the commonwealth have been allowed to vote early without needing a reason to do so, per legislation passed by the General Assembly that went into effect last year.
Early voting will take place at voter registration locations from Friday until Oct. 30. At the sites, voters will fill out their ballot and feed it into a machine. Curbside voting also will be offered.
Frederick County: Early in-person voting will be held at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for federal and state holidays. Voting will also take place the two Saturdays before Election Day — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last year, most county residents who voted early did so at a satellite location at Sunnyside Plaza, according to Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venksoske, but that site will not be open this year, as it was approved for one-time use by the Board of Supervisors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winchester: In-person-voting will take place at the city’s Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30.
Clarke County: Early in-person voting will occur at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the two Saturdays before Election Day.
Voting by mail: Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot, which will start being mailed out Friday. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 22. Requests should be sent to your local elections office. The mail-in ballot application is available online at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting. Completed ballots should be mailed to your local elections office or deposited in a secure drop box (ballots must be returned in the locality in which the person is registered to vote). Before Election Day, drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites. On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location. Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 2.
Local voter registrars said early voting was beneficial to voters last year, as it gave them the ability to vote when it was convenient. It also proved popular with some voters who wanted to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day amid the pandemic.
Venksoske said “people really like” early voting and that about 45% of Frederick County’s registered voters — 28,766 people — voted early last year.
“I think it’s been really good,” Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said about early voting. “I like that people can get it done. People are busy.”
Martin said that while she misses the “ceremony” of the entire community voting together on the same day, there are benefits to early voting for elections officials.
“Administratively, it makes Election Day a lot less hectic, because so many voters have already voted,” Martin said. “So on Election Day, so many fewer are coming out. It’s a quieter day, less havoc. Less intense.”
But while Election Day may not be as intense with early voting in play, Martin said she and her staff will “still prepare for intensity.”
Clarke County Voter Registrar Barbara Bosserman said her jurisdiction had “no substantial lines” of voters during last year’s presidential election largely due to early voting.
This year, Virginia voters will cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state delegates. There also are local races in Winchester, Frederick County, Stephens City and Boyce.
Virginia law requires all voters to provide an acceptable form of identification at the polls or sign an ID confirmation statement. Those without a proper form of ID can either sign an ID confirmation statement or cast a provisional ballot. Voters who cast a provisional ballot have until noon on the Friday following Election Day to deliver a copy of their identification to their locality’s electoral board.
Acceptable forms of ID include:
A Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or identification card
A valid United States passport,
a government-issued ID card
A valid college or university student ID card
A public or private school ID card, an employer-issued photo ID card
Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with your name and address that are less than 12 months old.
For a complete list of valid forms of ID, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart-Rev-4-28-21.pdf
For more information, contact your voter registration office: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
