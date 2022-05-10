WINCHESTER — Early voting is underway for the 6th Congressional District's Republican primary.
The primary is scheduled for June 21, with the general election on Nov. 8.
As a result of recent redistricting in Virginia, the 6th District now includes the city of Winchester and Frederick and Clarke counties — localities previously in the 10th District. The redrawn 6th District encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley and runs along the I-81 corridor to Roanoke.
Vying for the Republican nomination in the 6th District are incumbent Ben Cline, the district's representative since 2019, and Navy veteran and Clear Brook resident Merritt Hale.
Jennifer Lewis is the only Democrat to announce her candidacy.
Frederick County Registrar Rich Venskoske said there were four voters in the county on Friday, which was the first day of early voting in the primary. He anticipates low turnout in the primary due to county voters being unfamiliar with the new district.
Early votes can be cast at the Frederick County Office of Elections from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. The elections office is located in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. Early voting also will be available on the two Saturdays before the primary — June 11 and 18 — from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
In Winchester, votes can be cast 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays at the city’s Voter Registration Office, 107 N. East Lane. Voting also will be available 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 11 and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18.
Early voting is also available at the Clarke County Office of Elections located on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 11 and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 18.
Registered voters may request an absentee ballot. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is June 10. Requests should be sent to your local elections office. The mail-in ballot application is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting. Completed ballots — which must be returned in the locality in which a voter is registered — should be mailed to the local elections office or deposited in a secure drop box. Before Election Day, drop boxes will be available at all early voting sites. On Election Day, drop boxes will be available at each polling location. Ballots will be accepted in-person until 7 p.m. June 21. Ballots mailed to elections offices will be accepted until noon the Friday after Election Day if they are postmarked by June 21.
Valid forms of ID to bring include:
- Voter confirmation document received after registering to vote
- Virginia DMV-issued driver's license or identification card
- Valid U.S. passport
- Any I.D. card issued by the U.S., Virginia, or a local Virginia government
- Any student I.D. card issued by a U.S. university or community college
- Valid student I.D. issued by a public or private school in Virginia
- Employer-issued photo I.D. card
- Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
- An I.D. Confirmation Statement
For a more detailed list, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart-Rev-4-28-21.pdf.
For more information, contact your voter registration office: Frederick County, 540-665-5660; Winchester, 540-545-7910; Clarke County, 540-955-5168.
