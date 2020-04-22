Earth Day turns 50 today, and conservationists are honoring the global effort by hosting virtual events to educate people on what they can do to help save the planet.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Earth Day events online, there are still plenty of opportunities for people to practice green efforts today and throughout the year.
A local plant swap that normally takes place in downtown Woodstock each year will be online over the next several weeks, said Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters, a nonprofit conservation collaborative that teaches on the environment through methods like sustainable gardening and local food sourcing.
The virtual plant swap is taking place on Facebook, and a post on the Sustainability Matters page at facebook.com/SustainabilityMattersVA explains how people can comment on which plants they would like to trade and what town they live in.
“Never as good as the real thing,” the post states, “but we know a lot of our Sustainability Matters family has already started seedlings and been dividing perennials for Earth Day, and no one wants to see good plants go to waste!”
People can arrange individual swaps through personal messages and drop off plants safely, the post states.
“[C]onsider leaving plants for each other on porches or driveways, or at any safe distance,” it notes. “And don’t touch without gloves.”
The #BackyardEdibles series through the Facebook page will replace the Wild Edibles Walk & Workshop this year and teach participants what plants in their yards can be used as food, for tea or for medicinal purposes.
The nonprofit also has launched its first YouTube video series, “Native Virginia Now,” which follows Jeff and Ali Carithers at Spring House Farms in Maurertown as they talk about their efforts to manage 60 acres of prairie restoration while taking advantage of cost-share funding through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Forestry Department.
The video series formed as a replacement for the May 19 “Get Paid to Go Green” program that the Caritherses had planned to host at their farm.
Carp said 75 people had already signed up for the program when she canceled it and that she had expected more than 100 to attend.
“I hope that we get to redo that,” she said.
The video series, she said, is “not so much about the cost-share programs, but about the evolution of the habitat and the ecosystem through the seasons.”
Another “Get Paid to Go Green: Landowner Funding for Conservation Practices” event is tentatively planned for Spring House Farms in Maurertown on July 23.
Despite the challenges of moving events online, Carp said it’s nice to have the option of connecting with people through YouTube and Facebook, particularly when people are stuck at home and might be looking for new ways to fill their time.
“It keeps people interacting,” she said. “It provides people with [a] useful outlet and useful knowledge.”
It also works out that springtime is a great time to offer these programs, she said.
“It’s the time when everything is coming alive,” she said.
“Basically, our goal is to provide people with useful info that only can make their quarantine more fun and educational and productive but that they can keep using for the rest of their lives.”
At Earth Day’s website, earthday.org, organizers have prepared 24 hours of ways people can take action to help the planet from wherever they are.
Hourly calls to action offer various ways to protect the environment and fight climate change, such as cleaning up the outdoors through “The Great Global (Solo) Cleanup,” creating plant-oriented artwork, becoming a citizen scientist, eating a plant-based meal, using the #EarthDay2020 hashtag, learning more about climate change and documenting your air quality through the AC2020 app. Find out more at earthday.org/24-hours-of-action.
Participants can also join in through Earth Day Live updates, performances and calls to action from celebrities at earthday.org/earth-day-live.
Earth Day is fighting two crises this year, the site states: “One is the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The other is a slowly building disaster for our climate.”
Celebrating Earth Day during the COVID-19 pandemic is an unexpected way of noticing the kind of impact people have on the planet, Carp said.
Since countries have enacted social distancing practices, she said, pollution worldwide has gone down and wildlife are returning to areas where people would normally have kept them away.
“Our whole society’s carbon footprint has gone down dramatically,” she said.
“Think about how when we all get over this we can reach a new normal, a normal that works for human beings and for the environment.”
