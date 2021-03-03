MIDDLETOWN — Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV announced during a Town Council work session Monday night that the town will likely hold an Easter egg hunt this year after canceling last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently increased capacity limits for outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues, allowing them up to 1,000 individuals or at 30 percent capacity, whichever is lower. The town’s annual egg hunt typically draws hundreds of people to the town park and features a visit from the Easter bunny.
“After reading the governor’s latest orders taking effect March 1st, it looks like we’ll be able to have an easter egg hunt,” Harbaugh told the council.
Details about the event will be announced at a later date.
Also at the meeting, Harbaugh said council will discuss the proposed fiscal 2022 budget in April, after the Finance Committee meets with various department heads. The council will have first and second readings of the budget in May and a final reading in June. Harbaugh said it is not known whether there will be a tax increase. There has only been one tax increase since Harbaugh became mayor in 2012. The town’s real estate tax rate is 10 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Harbaugh said the town’s revenues are “better than expected.” Business licenses are up 124%, proffers up 215% and sales tax is “on a good pace.” However, lodging and meals tax revenues have decreased during the pandemic. The town also had an unanticipated $32,000 sewer line repair.
In other business, council member Carole Snyder Jones asked when town office will reopen to the public. Town Manager Rebecca Layman said that if residents want to meet with her they can call or email to schedule an appointment. Layman can be reached at 540-869-2226 ext. 2 or treasurer@middletownva.gov.
Snyder Jones said she has still not heard back from local bank branches about opening up a location in Middletown.
She also said residents need to start coming to town council meetings, as she keeps getting questions about what’s happening in the town that she does not always have the answers for. Council Member Shayla Rickard suggested that Snyder Jones use social media, as she does, to keep her constituents informed about the council meetings.
“I’m not a social media person,” Snyder Jones said. “I’m sorry, I’m not. I’d rather speak to them instead of putting it on social media. I just tell them I will get back to them if I find out something.”
Rickards said “sometimes social media starts the conversation in person though.”
“Look, I don’t care, I’m not a social media person,” Snyder Jones replied. “Sorry. That’s the way it goes.”
