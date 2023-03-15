WINCHESTER — The Easter Bunny will be making an early appearance at next weekend's Cotton Tail Easter Market in Winchester.
The event, which will benefit the nonprofit Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 in Jim Barnett Park.
Crystal Pruitt, who created and runs the foundation, said on Tuesday the market will feature more than 60 artisans and vendors, appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog and characters from Disney's "Paw Patrol," games, crafts, barrel train rides, a silent auction, face painting, free fingerprinting for kids, a performance by students from the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy, a bake sale and much more.
The Easter Bunny will also be there to pose for photos for anyone with a camera or smartphone, Pruitt said. The magical rabbit will have free bunny ears and coloring books for children while supplies last, and kids will also be invited to plant seeds, prepare fun desserts and make crafts at no cost.
The highlight for young attendees, Pruitt said, will be the market's Peter Cottontail Trail, where kids who bring their own Easter baskets will be able to fill them with more than 60 freebies.
"It's a cross between a trunk-or-treat and an egg hunt," she said. "All of the vendors who are participating will have a photo of an Easter Bunny at their booths, and the kids can go to each booth and get a filled Easter egg or a sticker or a treat. This is to help those families who might not be able to afford to put Easter baskets together."
Admission to the Cotton Tail Easter Market will be free, but vendors will have items for sale and a $3 fee will be charged for the barrel train ride. Proceeds raised from vendor fees, as well as $1 from each train ride, will support the foundation's advocacy against gun violence and initiatives to help children who need food, clothing and enrichment opportunities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Pruitt launched the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope in the weeks following the shooting death of her brother on Oct. 28, 2020. Kevin Riley was just 29 years old when he was gunned down in a parking lot on Adams Drive in Winchester.
"Even if we make just one person think twice [about committing an act of violence], that's two lives we're saving — the person who could have wound up in jail or prison and the person they could have harmed," Pruitt said. "If we keep pounding that message and getting it to children, maybe in five or 10 years we will see less violence.
"We hope we're making a difference," she said, "but if we did nothing, we definitely wouldn't be making a difference."
In its first year, the foundation held just one fundraising and awareness event. Pruitt held two activities in 2022 and plans on increasing that number to four this year.
"It has taken on a life of its own," she said, noting the foundation's next scheduled event will be a memorial kickball tournament in July. "It's kind of a full-time job now. We're a family-run organization with a lot of volunteers."
To learn more about the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope and its upcoming events, visit kevinrileyfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.