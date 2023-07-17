Eco Camper

Gwen Feldbusch, 10, of Strasburg, participates the week-long Eco Explorers Camp at Blandy Experimental Farm near Boyce on Friday. Campers designed and carried out research projects under the mentorship of naturalists and scientists. Feldbusch studied the growth of lichen and moss on trees versus rocks and presented her findings Friday. Rising behind her are the Blue Ridge Mountains.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

