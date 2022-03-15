WINCHESTER — The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Tuesday recommended issuing nearly $2.5 million in financial incentives to Minnesota-based TFC Poultry LLC as a reward for the company choosing the city's North End as the location for its first East Coast processing plant.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said the financial incentives are an investment in the community. They gave Winchester an edge over other unspecified localities in neighboring West Virginia that TFC had been considering for its expansion and will eventually lead to the creation of dozens of new jobs and the addition of thousands of dollars annually to the city's tax base.
TFC, a family owned and operated business established in 2008 in Ashby, Minnesota, plans to open a turkey processing facility this fall in the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy cheese manufacturing plant at 801 N. Kent St., a 92,000-square-foot building on an 8.36-acre parcel that has been empty since December 2011 and is currently being renovated by TFC.
"This is a long-standing vacancy that is being filled by a significant employer," Hershberger said.
TFC expects to create 111 new jobs at the Winchester plant over the next four years, and documents shared Tuesday with the EDA state the average annual wage will be $51,315.
TFC announced its expansion to Winchester in December after the Virginia governor's office pledged a total of $900,000 in incentives — $500,000 from the Commonwealth's Development Opportunity Fund and $400,000 from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund — that would have to be approved and disbursed by City Council. Even though the state incentives were announced three months ago, the EDA did not issue its recommendation on the disbursement until Tuesday morning.
The EDA also recommended on Tuesday that council approve an additional $843,600 in financial incentives from the state. Those funds would come from the commonwealth's Enterprise Zone Real Property Investment Grant ($200,000), Enterprise Zone Job Creation Grant ($338,600) and Virginia Talent Accelerator Program ($305,000).
Additionally, the EDA recommended the issuance of $735,000 in local incentives from the city of Winchester: $700,000 in rebates from real estate and machinery and tools tax payments for the next four years; a $10,000 grant for exterior improvements to the facility at 801 N. Kent St.; and a $25,000 grant for creating new jobs.
The total amount of grants, incentives and rebates from the city and state totals $2,478,600.
EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Tim Painter and Addie Lingle voted in favor of issuing the financial package to TFC at the authority's meeting on Tuesday morning in Rouss City Hall. Cary M. Craig Jr. abstained from the discussion and vote due to a potential conflict of interest, and members Douglas Toan and James Imoh were absent.
In order for TFC to get the money, it will have to invest at least $2.5 million in its Winchester operations and create and maintain at least 25 jobs by or before June 30, 2026.
Company CEO Darrin Froemming has said TFC expects to spend $31.5 million to launch the new Winchester facility, which will operate 24 hours a day and specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat to sell to other food manufacturers. The thighs will be shipped in from a network of farms in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and TFC has pledged to purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-raised turkey over the next four years.
For more information on TFC Poultry, visit its website at tfcpoultry.com.
