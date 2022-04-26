WINCHESTER — A public disagreement over the disposition of the soon-to-be-former Winchester Public Schools administration building ended quietly Tuesday when the city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) unanimously agreed to oversee the sale of the property.
The vote came after a five-minute executive session. There was no discussion before all seven EDA members agreed to the sale proposal.
Winchester Public Schools plans to open new administrative offices in the former Douglas School at 598 N. Kent St. in October once an extensive renovation and restoration of the historic property is complete. Douglas School, which has been vacant for several years, was built in 1927 to educate Black students from Winchester and Frederick and Shenandoah counties. It later evolved into the Douglas Community Learning Center and is on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.
In August 2020, City Council and the Winchester School Board entered into a memorandum of agreement that stated council, on behalf of the school system, would sell the current school administration offices at 12 N. Washington St. once school officials moved into the renovated Douglas School. Rouss City Hall has assessed the 11,340-square-foot Washington Street building and the one-third of an acre of land it stands on as being worth $1,667,700.
The agreement stated the city would give Winchester Public Schools $1.5 million in sale proceeds to replenish the system's capital fund. If the property sells for more than $1.5 million, the city will keep the difference. If it sells for less, the city will still have to pay $1.5 million to the schools. In the current real estate market, city officials have said they have little concern about the property in downtown Winchester selling for less than $1.5 million.
On March 8, as Douglas School renovations entered the home stretch, City Council approved a memorandum of understanding that carried forward the terms of the previous memorandum of agreement and stipulated the EDA — an independent body that serves as the real estate arm of city government — would oversee the sale.
Problem was, no one told the EDA.
The first time EDA members were officially informed of council's directive was at the authority's March 15 meeting. The panel had questions about the agreement, but no City Council members were there to provide answers. The EDA tabled the matter until the authority obtained more information.
The delay upset members of City Council's Planning and Economic Development Committee, who then requested a joint meeting with the EDA to iron out the situation. That meeting was held on March 24, at which time Mayor David Smith admitted council should have done a better job communicating the sale terms to the authority.
At City Council's April 12 meeting, a revised memorandum of agreement that explained the EDA's role in the process was unanimously adopted. That revision was forwarded to the authority, which readily agreed to it at the panel's monthly meeting on Tuesday.
According to the revised agreement, the EDA has full autonomy in conducting the sale, with the only stipulation placed on it by City Council being that the buyer of the administration building cannot be a person or organization that is exempt from paying real estate taxes.
The property is expected to go on the market within the next few days. If a buyer is found before school officials move to Douglas School, they will be advised the building will not be available for use until after it is vacated. If a sale is finalized before Douglas School is ready, the school system would pay monthly rent to the buyer until it moves out of the Washington Street building.
Attending Tuesday morning's EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
