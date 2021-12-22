WINCHESTER — The high cost of building materials is making it difficult for a local developer to follow through with a planned housing project for downtown Winchester, so the city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) has agreed to reduce the amount of money it will receive for selling the property.
The authority voted unanimously Tuesday morning to amend its agreement with the Aikens Group of Frederick County, lowering the backend payout it will receive for the sales of up to 16 proposed two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses that would comprise Piccadilly Townes.
The EDA owns the development site for Piccadilly Townes, having bought the 1-acre plot at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets in 2018 for $1.3 million. The authority subsequently removed the property's existing structures, most of which were in dilapidated condition, and teamed with Providence Capital Partners of McLean on a project that would have created 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and an indoor parking area for tenants. That deal fell through in October 2020, though, because Providence was unable to obtain financing due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EDA then set about finding a new firm interested in developing the Kent/Piccadilly site. In May, the Aikens Group agreed to buy the land from the authority for an amount equal to $30,000 for each townhouse it builds. For 16 townhouses, that would be $480,000.
Additionally, Aikens agreed to pay the EDA 5% of the net sale price of each townhouse it constructs. The developer estimates that each unit will be marketed for at least $300,000, so if all 16 sell at that price, and if all 16 transactions include a 6% sales commission, the additional payment to the EDA would total $225,600.
Since that deal was struck seven months ago, supply chain issues have made building materials expensive and hard to secure. Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday the situation was turning Piccadilly Townes into a potential money loser for Aikens, so the EDA agreed to step back from its original agreement in regards to getting 5% of the net sale price for each townhouse sold.
Now, Hershberger said Aikens will pay 50% of the total profit it makes on the sales of all of the townhouses, and the payment won't be submitted until 60 days after the last townhouse sells.
"There's potential for it to be less of a total return to the EDA than was anticipated in the original contract," Hershberger said, "but if [supply] prices come down or the sale prices go up, there's potential for us to get the same, if not more. But we anticipate it will be less money overall."
Hershberger said that's OK, though, because the EDA isn't in business to make money. Rather, its role is to facilitate positive community development to bolster the city's tax base.
Sometimes the EDA loses money while fostering development projects, he said, but any lost revenues come out of the authority's own coffers. That's because the EDA is self-sufficient and does not use tax proceeds. Instead, all of its money is generated from interest and fees paid by companies that have received loans, bonds and other forms of financial assistance issued by the authority.
"The end result is tax dollars generated," Hershberger said. "This is no loss to the taxpayers, and in fact is a gain of taxable real estate."
Aikens has told the EDA it still hopes to break ground on Piccadilly Townes this spring.
