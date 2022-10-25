FRONT ROYAL — A civil court jury on Tuesday found the husband of the former executive director of a local economic development agency liable for conspiring with her to defraud the agency in 2015.
The seven-member jury took about 30 minutes at the end of a one-day trial in Warren County Circuit Court to find in favor of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority on the agency’s counts, which included fraud and conspiracy, against Samuel D. “Sammy” North. The jury also awarded the EDA $550,000 in damages.
The EDA claims in a lawsuit filed in Warren County Circuit Court in March 2019 that its former Executive Director Jennifer McDonald used millions of dollars of the agency’s funds from 2014 through 2018 without permission for her own benefit.
The EDA’s case against McDonald, who was the lead defendant in its lawsuit, concluded last year when the court granted a motion for a $9 million partial summary judgment. She still faces federal criminal charges of fraud, money laundering and identity theft charges.
The EDA added McDonald’s husband, North, to the list of defendants in an amended complaint filed in October 2019.
Specifically, jurors on Tuesday found in favor of the EDA on all five counts in its claims against North — fraud, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, conversion and ultra vires, the latter a term meaning that a transaction made outside of one’s authority is void. Jurors awarded the EDA $110,000 in compensatory damages; $165,000 in damages related to statutory conspiracy; and $350,000 in punitive damages as well as interest from Aug. 31, 2015.
EDA attorney Cullen D. Seltzer claimed in his closing arguments that McDonald and North conspired to use $110,000 of the authority’s money in August 2015 to buy property at 1309 Robinhood Lane. North gifted the property to McDonald. The EDA board of directors did not give McDonald permission to use the authority’s money to help her husband buy a house, and nor would it make sense for the board to do so, Seltzer said.
During testimony, McDonald pleaded the 5th Amendment on all questions related to the Robinhood Lane purchase.
Seltzer, in his closing argument, said that the plaintiff’s evidence showed a couple in “financial dire straits.” McDonald and North reported $1.1 million in gambling losses in their Internal Revenue Service tax returns from 2013-2016. North reported that his plumbing business lost money each year in the same period totaling more than $71,000.
North testified that he was unaware of how much money the couple had lost gambling.
Seltzer also told jurors that North pleaded the 5th Amendment 48 times during the course of a 28-minute deposition before the trial.
North’s attorney Franklin B. Reynolds Jr. told the jury in his closing argument that the EDA provided no evidence of a conspiracy between North and McDonald, nor that the defendant committed fraud or received ill-gotten funds. Reynolds told the jury that the “gambling losses” brought up by the EDA’s attorney are a “red herring” in the EDA’s case. Reynolds also argued that the plaintiff provided no evidence that the EDA board didn’t approve the use of the money for the real estate transaction.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson withheld judgment until Nov. 30, at which time he would hear post-trial motions in North’s case and those from any of the co-defendants in the EDA’s lawsuit. The court held separate jury trials throughout July for other co-defendants named in the EDA’s lawsuit. Juries found in favor of the EDA for some or all of the plaintiff’s claims against April Petty and William Lambert, Truc “Curt” Tran and his company ITFederal LLC, and Donald F. “Donnie” Poe and his company Earth Right Energy Solar Corporation. Albertson withheld judgment in the four cases and set a Nov. 30 hearing for any post-trial motions.
