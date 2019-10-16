WINCHESTER — The Economic Development Authority (EDA) is recommending that a traffic and safety analysis be performed on Boscawen Street before City Council votes on whether to close a two-block section of the road at its intersection with the Loudoun Street Mall.
The authority may even be willing to pay for it.
"I think it's an EDA issue because we are a driving force on the mall," authority Chairman Jeff Buettner said at the panel's meeting on Tuesday morning.
The initial idea to close the two-block portion of eastbound Boscawen at the Loudoun Street Mall was presented two years ago to City Council by Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach and Winchester Police Chief John Piper as a way to make the walking mall safer for pedestrians.
The city is currently considering three proposals:
- Option 1 — Close Boscawen Street between Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.5 million.
- Option 2 — Close Boscawen between Indian Alley and the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.35 million.
- Option 3 — Allow Boscawen to remain open to traffic but install retractable safety barriers at its intersections with Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and remove the decorative brick columns that obstruct drivers’ view of oncoming pedestrians at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection. Estimated cost: $1.15 million.
At this time, no official studies have been performed to gauge how much of a hazard exists on Boscawen Street at its intersection with the Loudoun Street Mall, or how closing Boscawen would impact other streets in downtown Winchester. City Manager Eden Freeman told the EDA that Winchester staff is overseeing numerous improvement projects at the moment, so there has been no time to perform a full analysis.
In July, city officials conducted a four-day traffic count at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection and reported 1,927 vehicles on Friday, 1,463 on Saturday, 1,417 on Sunday and 1,481 on Monday. If the two-block portion of Boscawen is closed, eastbound traffic would have to detour around the mall via Braddock Street or Indian Alley.
Buettner said he worries about rerouted traffic causing greater congestion on the already busy downtown streets.
"On Piccadilly Street [one block north of Boscawen], there are times now when you have to sit at the light through several cycles," he said.
EDA member Cary M. Craig Jr. shared Buettner's concern, but added, "I kind of lean toward closure myself because I think it's going to bring more business downtown."
"I would hate to see it close," authority member Douglas Toan said. "The traffic patterns in this city need east-to-west corridors."
"I see both positions," said EDA member Tim Painter. "I've lived here all my life."
Authority member Addie Lingle said she supports performing a traffic and safety analysis, but the EDA should also determine if closing Boscawen and incorporating it into the walking mall would attract new businesses to the street.
"That should be another consideration, the development that could happen on those two blocks," Lingle said.
Toan said the city also needs to determine how Shenandoah University and BB&T, which own private parking lots accessed from the section of Boscawen that is proposed for closure, would respond to shutting down or limiting access to the street.
"There would be conversations," Freeman replied.
The EDA voted unanimously to direct Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger to get cost estimates for a third-party traffic and safety analysis along the two-block section of Boscawen Street, and report back at next month's meeting so the authority can decide if it wants to commission the study.
Hershberger said there is sufficient money in the EDA's budget to pay for the analysis.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Tim Painter, Cary M. Craig Jr., Douglas Toan and Addie Lingle. Member Lauri Bridgeforth was absent.
