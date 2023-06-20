WINCHESTER — A document associated with the recent sale of Ward Plaza has raised questions about how much money the government of Winchester will be on the hook for should the buyer default on the purchase loan.
Ward Plaza, a shopping center located on a 19.6-acre parcel in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue, was bought May 31 by Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, which is headed by private investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean.
To help Gray close the $10 million deal and implement a plan to redevelop the property, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) obtained a $4 million bank loan and issued it to him as an economic incentive that he'll be responsible for paying back at an annual interest rate of 5.07% over a period of 12 years. Gray's payments will be made to the EDA, which in turn will apply the money toward repaying the bank loan.
If Gray defaults on the EDA incentive, City Council has said it will cover the $4 million debt using taxpayer revenues.
Confusion regarding the loan agreement between the EDA and Gray arose in a credit line deed of trust that was filed June 1 in the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk's Office. According to the document, the credit line is $8.7 million — more than twice as much as the EDA agreed to loan Gray.
On June 2, Winchester resident J.P. Carr sent a letter to the EDA and City Council stating he was concerned that if Gray were to default on the loan, Winchester would be on the hook for the full $8.7 million, which is not the arrangement endorsed by the authority or council.
According to Carr's letter, "... the scenario whereby the city and EDA want to take possession of the property to avoid that loss, the city or EDA would have to reimburse the bank $4.7 million in addition to the $4 million already committed."
Interim EDA Director Jeff Buettner said on Tuesday there is no possibility of the city being on the hook for the full $8.7 million. That's because the credit line deed of trust from June 1 is a joint document reflecting the obligations of both the EDA and the Bank of Clarke, which issued an additional $4.7 million loan to Gray for the purchase of Ward Plaza.
"In the event of a default, which none of us feel is likely, we would work with the Bank of Clarke on the foreclosure process on the property," Buettner said. "The EDA would only be on the hook, so to speak, for our $4 million contribution, and Bank of Clarke would be for their's. ... We wouldn't owe the Bank of Clarke any money to cover their side of the debt."
If a default occurs, the EDA and the Bank of Clarke would work together to determine what to do with the Ward Plaza property, Buettner said. The two could jointly agree to sell it and split the proceeds, or the EDA or bank could choose to keep the property by paying the amount owed to the other party.
Buettner said he has little concern regarding Gray's ability to repay the full $8.7 million debt.
"We feel pretty confident in the project or we would not have lent the money," he said. "If there were a default, we would have that conversation at that time."
Ward Plaza was Winchester's first shopping center when it opened in 1964. After decades of prosperity, the center began to decline in 2000 after its anchor store, Montgomery Ward, closed after its corporate parent filed for bankruptcy. For the past 10 years, city officials have been hoping for a private sale of the property so the land could be redeveloped and serve a more useful purpose.
Gray's plan for Ward Plaza is to tear it down and replace it with a mix of housing, retail stores and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.