WINCHESTER — For the first time in seven years, the land where Winchester Towers once stood is not owned by the city government.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said the city's Economic Development Authority on Friday closed the sale of the property to Lynx Ventures Inc. of Richmond, which plans to incorporate the parcel into a large-scale residential and commercial complex called Cameron Square.
Meanwhile, a second proposed residential development located one block east of Cameron Square is also showing progress. On Tuesday, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) agreed to extend by 30 days the due-diligence period for the Aikens Group of Frederick County to determine if it will move forward with construction of Piccadilly Townes, which would include 16 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses on a 1-acre plot at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
The 30 days were necessary, Hershberger said, so Aikens could iron out a few minor site plan issues before deciding whether to buy the EDA-owned land where the three-story townhouses would be built.
"All parties believe 30 days will be sufficient," Hershberger said.
That means Aikens has one month left to decide whether to proceed with Piccadilly Townes or run the risk of having the EDA shop the site to another potential developer.
According to the terms of the prospective deal struck between Aikens and the EDA in May, Aikens would buy the land from the authority for an amount equal to $30,000 for each townhouse it builds. If the Winchester Planning Department approves a site plan that includes all 16 requested townhouses, that would be $480,000.
Additionally, Aikens will pay the EDA 5% of the net sale price of each townhouse it constructs. Hershberger said the developer estimates that each unit will be marketed for at least $300,000, so if all 16 sell at that price, and if all 16 transactions include a 6% sales commission, the additional payment to the EDA would total $225,600.
The EDA bought the site for $1.3 million in 2018 and demolished all of the existing structures, most of which were in deteriorated condition. The authority then partnered with the private development firm Providence Capital Partners of McLean, which proposed construction of 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and an indoor parking area for tenants. That project fell through last October when Providence was unable to obtain financing due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aikens is proposing a more traditional residential development with no commercial components. An architectural rendering of the planned townhouses was recently submitted to the Winchester Board of Architectural Review, which will have to sign off on the designs because it has purview over the exterior appearance of structures in downtown Winchester's Historic District.
"They look cool," Hershberger said of the proposed townhouse designs.
Meanwhile, the EDA's sale of the Winchester Towers parcel to Lynx Ventures for $325,000 last week was the final piece of real estate needed to build Cameron Square in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Cameron Street. In August, Lynx bought the rest of the land required for the project from Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester for about $2.6 million.
As proposed, Cameron Square would include 171 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a concrete parking deck with 195 spaces and room for two ground-level retail businesses.
The 0.3-acre Winchester Towers site was first developed in 1962 as the four-story Darlington Motor Inn. The building was later converted into apartments and fell into disrepair. City Council bought the property in October 2014 for $795,000, then sold it to the EDA for the same price in August 2016. The EDA spent another $388,000 to demolish the former hotel in late 2016, leaving behind a vacant lot that has remained untouched ever since.
The Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office assesses the value of the vacant property at $290,500.
