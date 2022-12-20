WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) has signed off on a list of planned Old Town events for 2023 and '24 that includes the return of the financially troubled Fiddles and Fifths Festival.
The roster also includes two new celebrations: Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and Dia de los Muertos, better known in the U.S. as the Day of the Dead.
The first Fiddles and Fifths Festival was a two-day event held Aug. 26-27 that EDA Director Rick Cobert said was popular with attendees, vendors and performers but lost more than 75% of its budget. The festival cost the city $103,100 to stage but only brought in $23,500 from event sponsorships and vendor table sales, resulting in a $79,600 financial loss.
Part of the problem with the first festival was timing. As Fifths and Fiddles was being put together, Cobert's predecessor, Shawn Hershberger, stepped down as EDA director on May 27 to accept a job in the private sector. Alex Flanigan, manager of the Main Street program administered by the Winchester Economic Development Department, was tasked with finalizing planning just three months before the festival began.
Flanigan told the EDA in September that with a narrow window of opportunity to book musicians for the bluegrass-themed Fiddles and Fifths, her choices were limited. She wound up spending $35,000 to book headlining act Railroad Earth from Stillwater, New Jersey, which was $25,350 more than was paid to the festival's other three musical acts combined.
For the second Fiddles and Fifths, the EDA is taking steps to curtail costs and, hopefully, boost revenues. The festival will now be a one-day event on Sept. 16 with a total budget of $75,000, which includes $25,000 to book all the bands and performers.
The festival will be funded solely by the EDA, and all proceeds from the sale of tickets, vendor spaces, sponsorships and so on will be returned to the authority.
The first Fifths and Fiddles incurred such a significant financial loss, the EDA decided in September to freeze additional funding for all other downtown activities for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30. That left a total of $36,500 to be divided among seven celebrations:
- New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) — $2,500
- Black History Month (February) — $10,000
- Chocolate Escape (Feb. 4) — $2,500
- Celtic Fest (March 11) — $1,000
- KidzFest (May 20) — $15,000
- Juneteenth (June 18 or 19) — $2,500
- First Fridays (April 7 and June 2) — $3,000
With the exception of Fiddles and Fifths, all events will be funded by the city of Winchester using revenues from a special tax that is only paid by property owners in Old Town's primary and secondary district.
The EDA on Tuesday also expressed support for the proposed lineup and budgets of downtown celebrations in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. In addition to the Fiddles and Fifths Festival on Sept. 16, the following activities are planned:
- Rockin' Independence Eve (July 3) — $10,000
- Dia de los Muertos (Nov. 1) — $5,000
- Winter holiday promotions (December) — $20,000
- New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2023) — $2,500
- Black History Month (February 2024) — $10,000
- Chocolate Escape (date to be determined) — $2,500
- Celtic Fest (date to be determined) — $1,000
- KidzFest (date to be determined) — $15,000
- Juneteenth (date to be determined) — $2,500
- First Fridays (July 2023-November 2023, April 2024-June 2024) — $8,000
Attending Tuesday morning's Winchester Economic Development Authority meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Sandra Bloom, Cary Craig, James Imoh, Addie Lingle and Kyle Hopkins. Member Ryan Hall arrived late.
