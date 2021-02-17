WINCHESTER — Following a 45-day evaluation period, the Aikens Group of Frederick County has decided to move forward with plans to develop a vacant lot at the northeast corner of North Kent and East Piccadilly streets.
On Tuesday morning, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA), which owns the downtown parcel, voted 5-0-2 to sign a purchase and sale agreement with Aikens, a real estate development firm based at 1025 Martinsburg Pike. Authority members Tim Painter and Cary M. Craig Jr. abstained from the vote due to potential conflicts of interest.
The next step, Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said, is for Aikens and the EDA to agree on a sale price, something he expects to occur before the authority's next meeting on March 16.
"We just have to sit down and hammer out the details," Hershberger said. "We have a rough framework, but things aren't 100% solidified."
According to Hershberger, the Aikens Group is planning to build townhouses at the site to sell at current market value. The website Realtor.com currently lists more than two dozen town homes in Winchester for sale, with prices ranging from $169,000 to more than $300,000. The majority of the listings are priced at $240,000 to $270,000.
Hershberger said Aikens has not indicated how many townhouses it would build or how many bedrooms each would have.
The townhouse plan is a significant departure from the EDA's original goal of having the Kent/Piccadilly property developed into a mixed-use complex with residential and commercial components. The site's original developer, Providence Capital Partners of McLean, had intended to build 44 apartments, two retail stores or restaurants and an indoor parking area for all tenants, but that project fell through in October when the firm was unable to obtain financing due to the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EDA spent $1.3 million in 2018 to buy the Kent/Piccadilly property and prepare it for construction, a process that involved the demolition of all existing buildings on the site.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
