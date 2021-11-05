WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Thursday unanimously approved a $669,231 budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year, a 2.3% increase from the current $654,475 budget.
The spending plan includes $49,655 to attract businesses, $52,390 to retain them and $45,147 for talent engagement. But the bulk of the proposal — $519,689 — if for administration expenses, including $438,420 for salaries.
Also included is about $15,000 in increased funding for creating photo and video content, as it is now considered an “irreplaceable” part of business marketing strategy. EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker explained to the EDA board that this is in response to marketing trends where people consume content predominantly in videos and photos. For instance, in 2020, 96% of consumers increased their online video consumption, he noted, and nine out of 10 viewers said they wanted to see more videos from brands and businesses. This year, the average person is predicted to spend 100 minutes per day watching online videos.
The proposal also earmarks about $15,000 to implement recommendations from the Shenandoah Valley Talent Solutions Strategy. The strategy — which involves partnerships with Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren — is designed to attract young adults to the Northern Shenandoah Valley and encourage those who live here to stay in the region. The effort focuses on job seekers, university and community college graduates, and high school students.
Additionally, the budget has funding for an internship fair for summer internships, as internships are one of the recommendations of the Talent Solutions Strategy. The hope among local businesses is that internships will lead young people to careers in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Also included is approximately $10,000 to update and redesign the EDA’s website. Barker said research shows that an economic development organization’s website is its most effective marketing tool. He said it is generally recommended that websites be redesigned every two to three years because if a website is three years old, the odds are that it is outdated.
To fund its FY23 budget, the EDA is seeking $643,181 from the Frederick County government. The remainder would come from the EDA and business sponsorships.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will consider the EDA budget and investment of local dollars this spring.
