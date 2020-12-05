WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority, along with several local governments, plans to launch a website in the spring to help market the region to young job seekers.
Last year, the EDA partnered with neighboring localities — the counties of Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren and the city of Winchester — to award New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) an $88,400 contract to develop a “Talent Solutions Strategy” to attract and retain young adults in the region.
The target demographics are job seekers, college graduates and high school students, according to EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker.
Based on the research, as well as best practices, DCI recommended a strategy that includes eight major marketing tactics that can be used to promote career and lifestyle opportunities. Two of those tactics included creating a regional website focused on information about living and working in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The website, designed to quickly capture the attention of job seekers, will showcase things to do in the region and explain why the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a great place to live and work.
The URL for the planned website — LiveLoveShenandoah.com — is designed to create a positive and lasting first impression. It’s also short, easy to type and easy to pronounce.
One of the messages the website will highlight will be “Gain Back Your Time and Peace of Mind” highlighting the area’s relatively low housing costs (compared to Washington, D.C.), low crime rate as well as public and private school options.
Another message, “Live Where Others Love to Visit and Create a Life You Don’t Need a Vacation From” highlights how travelers often visit the area to enjoy Shenandoah National Park, outdoor festivals, concerts and historic towns.
According to Barker, Granicus — a provider of modern digital government solutions and the current website vendor for Frederick County and the county EDA — was selected to build the sites after the localities had solicited multiple quotes. The website will cost a $8,000 one-time implementation fee and a $3,800 yearly fee afterward. Barker said the cost split between the localities is being finalized, but all localities have indicated a desire to financially participate.
Who is the target audience for this website? Is it to attract job creators or job seekers? If it is job seekers then which jobs are going unfilled that would benefit from a website to attract job seekers? Is this aimed at mid-career folks who might be interested in this area or is this aimed at entry-level folks to fill non-living-wage jobs because they can scrape by better around here due to the lower cost of living? If it's professional jobs then how far would $100k spent on this go toward training folks already here to fill some of those roles?
Is it maybe designed to help fill open housing around here and increase discretionary cash spending (aka: help local businesses) by importing folks who will live here and commute to work elsewhere in high-paying jobs? If so, then the money would be better spent toward creating a commuter train or shuttles between here and those high-paying NOVA/DC job hub sites. That would create more opportunities for folks that already live here as well.
Lastly, $8k to develop a website and $3k+ a year to maintain it seems kind of high unless they are hiring folks to create original content (like professional-quality videos and custom fonts and logos, for example) or are paying really high fees to license proprietary fonts. Do they need to pay so much upkeep because they need a lot of storage space for content or maybe network capacity in expectation of massive amounts of website traffic?
