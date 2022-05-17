WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority on Tuesday unanimously voted to appoint Winchester Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe as interim executive director of the EDA.
Authority members also presented a thank you gift to their current executive director, Shawn Hershberger, who has resigned effective May 27 to accept a private-sector job with Arlington-based energy company Energix Renewables.
"It's been a true pleasure working with you," EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner told Hershberger, who has been Winchester's development services director and the authority's executive director since May 27, 2017.
"It's been fun, it's been crazy and hopefully the city's in a better place than it was five years ago," Hershberger said.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said a nationwide search for Hershberger's replacement is expected to begin soon.
"We've had a lot of folks expressing interest and Winchester's a pretty good spot to come and work, so I think we'll get a pretty good pool," Hoffman said. "I expect we'll keep the posting open for 30 days and see what we get."
When Hershberger was hired in 2017, his starting salary was $110,000. That amount increased over the past five years to $120,203, but city officials have not disclosed the potential pay for his replacement.
Until someone is hired, Hershberger's duties will be assumed by two people: Blowe, who will serve as the EDA's interim executive director, and Winchester Program Manager Patrick Elwell, who will be the city's interim development services director.
Elwell did not attend Tuesday's EDA meeting because his temporary position will not require the authority's involvement.
When asked about her interim role as executive director, Blowe said, "I'm sad Shawn's leaving, but it's a great group and I'm excited. I'll keep the lights on and keep things moving."
Attending Tuesday morning's meeting of the Winchester Economic Development Authority in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh. Addie Lingle was absent.
Welcome to the discussion.
