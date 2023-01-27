WINCHESTER — Ward Plaza may finally be getting a much-needed makeover.
Following an executive session during a specially called meeting on Friday morning at Rouss City Hall, the Winchester Economic Development Authority unanimously agreed to seek $4 million in funding to convert the Ward Plaza shopping center into a mixed-use development with both residential and retail uses.
EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said the authority will seek a loan from a private lending institution and use the money to fund an economic development incentive grant that will allow the developer to move forward with the project, details of which have not yet been disclosed.
On Feb. 14, the EDA will also ask City Council to guarantee the loan, which will be repaid over time by the authority using reimbursements from the project's developer, Buettner said.
Since the EDA is an independent governing body, no taxpayer funds will be used for loan payments, Buettner added.
Ward Plaza was Winchester's first shopping center when it opened in 1964 in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue. But in recent years the once-thriving retail mecca has been listed by city officials as the site most in need of redevelopment in Winchester.
