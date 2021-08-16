WINCHESTER — Six grocery store chains have expressed some level of interest in opening locations in Frederick County.
Earlier this summer, the Frederick County Economic Development Authority launched a campaign to attract new grocery stores to the county.
EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker told the EDA board on Thursday that the EDA successfully contacted seven grocery store chains: Aldi, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Publix, Wegmans, Whole Foods and Weis Markets.
Of these chains, two said they were actively looking for locations in a larger geographic area, including Frederick County. Four said they have no current plans to enter Frederick County but said the area is part of their long-term market consideration. One grocery store chain expressed no interest in locating in the area due to a corporate shift of capital spending on e-commerce facilities.
Barker declined to reveal which grocery store chains had a moderate or long-term interest in the area. He said his conversations with chain representatives were positive.
“Way more connections than I thought we would get,” Barker said. “I had some great, frank, honest conversations with them. A lot of back and forth, which was wonderful to get. Some things I did not expect.”
Barker said some chains want to locate inside or directly near a residential development, while others merely want to be accessible to residential areas. For example, he said some chains felt Rutherford Crossing was too far away from developments. Some chains were firm about not wanting to be near another grocery store, while others did not mind the close competition.
“Everyone was very different,” Barker said. “Some didn’t fear being next to other stores, while some clearly wanted to have their own stamp and their own place.”
Frederick County Board of Supervisor member Judith McCann-Slaughter asked if Barker offered to give these chains a tour of the area to become more familiar with the market.
“I think it’s one thing to look at things on the computer, but it’s certainly nice to come and visit our community and really see what it does have to offer,” McCann-Slaughter said.
Barker said most have already visited the area and know the market.
EDA Chairman Doug Rinker asked if Barker got the sense that the county needed another 30,000 people in its population for these stores to become interested. Barker said he did not get that impression. He further stated that the stores could ebb and flow in size based on the market.
Rinker wondered if the county could fast-track the construction of a grocery store should one of these chains express interest in opening a location here. Barker said he didn’t anticipate permitting to be an issue, as most of the desired areas for a new grocery store are already properly zoned.
Barker said the EDA is still trying to connect with Amazon Fresh, MOM’s Organic Market, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s.
