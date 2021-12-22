WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority’s quest to bring new grocery stores to the county has grown somewhat static, though several grocery store chains are still interested in the county.
In the summer, the EDA launched a campaign to attract new grocery stores. The EDA reached out to numerous chains including Aldi, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Publix, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Weis Markets, Amazon Fresh, MOM’s Organic Market, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s.
According to EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker, the EDA has successfully contacted eight grocery stores. Of those, he said three are actively looking for new sites, including in Frederick County. Four grocery store chains have a more moderate interest in the county. While they are not actively looking to move into the county, the area is on their radar for long-term market consideration. One grocery store chain expressed no interest in locating in the area. The EDA has not been able to have discussions with the remaining grocery store chains.
Barker declined to reveal which stores fell into which category. While he said things are “static” in terms of major new developments, he believes the conversations with the grocery store chains so far have been positive. But none have given the EDA a time frame on when they would like to locate in the area.
He is hopeful that the stores that are actively or moderately interested in the area decide to expand to Frederick County.
“The ones that are actively seeking, I’m checking pretty regularly with those just to get an update on what we can do to help them,” Barker said.
