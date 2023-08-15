WINCHESTER — The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) on Tuesday recommended approving the issuance of a $40.4 million tax-exempt bond to Valley Health so the healthcare provider can pay off an existing debt at a lower interest rate.
Technically, the EDA voted twice on the matter because a parliamentary oversight called into question the legitimacy of the first vote.
Attorney Michael W. Graff Jr. of the Richmond-based law firm McGuireWoods said the $40.4 million bond, if approved by the full City Council, would allow Valley Health to pay off the remaining balance of a $200 million capital improvement bond originally issued by council on Dec. 17, 2009. That bond, according to the resolution presented Tuesday morning to the EDA, financed several Valley Health construction projects including a 400,000-square-foot tower, a 60,000-square-foot outpatient diagnostic center and a 560-space parking deck at the healthcare corporation’s Winchester Medical Center campus on Amherst Street.
This would be the third time Winchester’s local government, on behalf of Valley Health, has refinanced the 2009 bond in order to obtain lower interest rates. The prior two refinancing bonds were issued in 2014 and 2020.
Bonds are loans issued to local governments. Localities obtain them for capital improvement projects, but also have the authority to seek bonds on behalf of nonprofit agencies. Since Valley Health is a 501©(3) nonprofit, it can receive a bond as long as City Council chooses to apply for it.
“It’s sort of a low-cost incentive you are able to provide,” Graff told the EDA on Tuesday.
The EDA voted unanimously to recommend City Council’s approval of the bond issuance.
However, the vote was taken without a public hearing being held, which is required by state and federal laws for matters involving the use of government funds and decisions that will affect the general public. That’s because the EDA’s meeting agenda, which was prepared by Winchester’s Economic Development Department, did not include a public hearing item so Chairwoman Addie Lingle was not aware that one was needed.
In fact, the only mention of a public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting came from Graff, who noted no one showed up to comment on the bond issuance proposal.
Even though the meeting agenda did not include a public hearing, one was advertised a week in advance in accordance with the law. Information about the hearing and its subject matter were printed in an ad that appeared in the Aug. 8 edition of The Winchester Star, which is the official newspaper of record for the city.
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, The Star challenged the appropriateness of the EDA’s vote on the bonds because no public hearing was held. The authority chose to set aside the vote and open a public hearing on the issue.
After no one from the public came forward to offer comments, Lingle closed the hearing and the EDA voted again. As before, they unanimously recommended approval of the $40.4 million bond issuance.
It has not been determined when City Council will take up the matter for a final decision, but it could happen as soon as its next meeting on Aug. 22.
Attending Tuesday morning’s Winchester Economic Development Authority meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Addie Lingle, Vice Chairman James Imoh and members Cary Craig and Christy Johnson. Members Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Hall were absent.
(1) comment
Why does our EDA support the Valley Health that make millions of dollars every year and give their CEO's big raises everyyear? We dneed to get oue EDA under control and let them be on their own. They pay no taxes to help the Winchester area at all,
but live good on their big salaries. Our EDA is why we are becoming the next Washington, DC. Need to stop our EDA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.