WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority plans to launch a six-month digital and social media campaign to attract job seekers to the community.
In 2019, the EDA, in partnership with Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, awarded an $88,400 contract to New York City-based Development Counsellors International (DCI) to develop a “Talent Solutions Strategy” to attract young adults to the Northern Shenandoah Valley and to encourage those who live here to stay in the region. The effort focuses on job seekers, university and community college graduates, and high school students.
EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker said one of the various marketing strategies that DCI recommends is an investment in paid digital and social advertising to reach audiences in the target markets.
In coordination with the Talent Solution Coalition, EDA staff applied for and received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Marketing Leverage Grant program. The EDA will use the money to launch a digital and social media advertising campaign.
According to Barker, EDA Project Specialist Allison Dongoski proposed using the funding on a six‐month digital and social media campaign. The EDA plans to use Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Ad Words and other social and search campaigns targeting keywords to drive traffic to the Talent Solution Coalition’s soon-to-be-launched website and social pages. The URL for the planned website is LiveLoveShenandoah.com.
Last week, the Frederick County EDA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to execute a sponsorship agreement with the Virginia Tourism Corporation. The deal was necessary to receive the grant funding.
Barker said the digital campaign is expected to begin sometime later this summer, likely in July.
