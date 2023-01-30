WINCHESTER — After two decades of decline, Ward Plaza may finally be getting a much-needed makeover.
Following an executive session during a specially called meeting on Friday morning at Rouss City Hall, the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) unanimously agreed to seek $4 million in funding to help a private buyer convert the 59-year-old shopping center on Valley Avenue into a mixed-use development with both residential and retail uses.
EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said the authority will seek a loan from a lending institution and use $4 million to fund an economic development incentive grant that will allow the prospective but unidentified buyer to move forward with the project, details of which have not yet been disclosed.
"There's an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) involved," Buettner said.
On Feb. 14, the EDA will also ask City Council to guarantee the loan, which will be repaid over time by the authority using reimbursements from the project's developer, Buettner said.
"We're not seeking bonds. It's just going to be a conventional loan," he said, explaining that governing bodies use municipal bonds for public projects but Ward Plaza would be a private development.
Since the EDA is an independent governing body funded by the fees and interest it collects on loans it issues to new and existing businesses, Buettner said no taxpayer funds will be used for the loan payments.
"We are borrowing dollars to be repaid to us by the developer," he said. "We look at the Economic Development Authority as a catalyst to create economic development, and we look at Valley Avenue as an area that is prime for economic development. The Ward site specifically is one of those catalyst sites that could spur development north, south, east and west from it."
Ward Plaza, located on a nearly 20-acre parcel in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue and assessed by the city at $8,374,000, was Winchester's first shopping center when it opened in 1964, but the once-thriving retail mecca has been on a downward slide since December 2000. That's when its anchor store, Montgomery Ward, shut down after its Chicago-based corporate parent, Montgomery Ward and Co., went bankrupt and closed all 250 of its department stores in 30 states.
With the exception of automotive repair shops that moved into Montgomery Ward’s former service garage, the building that comprises approximately one-fourth of the shopping center has remained empty for two decades.
The loss of Montgomery Ward had a domino effect on the rest of the shopping center, with large and small retailers moving into and out of the plaza on a regular basis. The facility's parking is now dotted with weeds growing through numerous cracks in the asphalt.
A Winchester economic development report published in 2013 referred to Ward Plaza as "an outdated facility that is no longer fully competitive for market area retail sales," and noted "the shopping center is well located but poorly maintained and managed."
In 2020, a map of the city was updated by the Winchester Planning Department to show the top areas best suited for redevelopment. Ward Plaza was featured prominently.
City officials have been hoping to spark a rebirth of Ward Plaza for 20 years but have thus far been unsuccessful. One reason for that was the property owner's reluctance to sell.
Ward Plaza is owned by Walter Enterprises Inc. of Woodstock, a company whose owner and president, Richard R. Walter, was its only employee. Walter died on April 17, 2018, and ownership of the shopping center was passed down to his family.
A sale appeared imminent in 2016 when an unidentified party was in negotiations with Walter Enterprises to buy the 19.4-acre site. The prospective buyer even contracted with a firm in Chevy Chase, Maryland, to recruit tenants for what it envisioned as 181,221 square feet of leasable, revitalized space, including sites for two anchor stores and another two "junior" anchor stores. However, the prospective buyer never closed on the property.
Buettner said he could not provide further details about the current pending purchase until it is finalized, meaning the only thing known publicly at this time is that the redeveloped Ward Plaza would contain a mix of private homes and businesses. That meshes with the 2013 economic development report's overall vision for the site as "retail on one side of the to-be-separated property, with apartment units to be built on the second part."
"There are still things that have to happen for this to occur," Buettner said, "but this is as close [to a finalized purchase of Ward Plaza] as I've ever seen it."
