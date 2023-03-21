WINCHESTER — Tuesday morning's meeting of the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) provided updates on three commercial development projects that have generated great interest among local residents.
The first was the pending sale of Ward Plaza, which has been in a holding pattern since the original Feb. 27 closing date was postponed to allow attorneys on both sides of the transaction more time to iron out the terms of the deal.
EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said prospective buyer Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC, headed by investor John Wesley Gray Jr. of McLean, was recently granted an extension for a feasibility study to determine the best way to redevelop the 19.6-acre property in the 2400 block of Valley Avenue.
"We're in a holding pattern," Buettner said, but he noted that Gray "is still very optimistic" the sale will be finalized in the near future.
On Monday, Realtor H. Paige Manuel of OakCrest Commercial Real Estate in Winchester said no new closing date has been determined but attorneys involved in the proposed transaction are still working to get everything resolved.
Gray has told city officials that he plans on tearing down the 176,000-square-foot Ward Plaza shopping center, which was built in 1964, and replacing it with a mix of homes and businesses.
No sale price has been disclosed, but the EDA last month agreed to issue a $4 million economic incentive grant to Winchester Acquisition Partners LLC to help it buy Ward Plaza. Gray would then repay the EDA in installments until the debt is settled. If he defaults on the loan, City Council has said it will cover the debt using Winchester's tax revenues.
The second commercial project discussed Tuesday by the EDA was the former Federal Mogul brake-production facility at 2410 Papermill Road.
In May, the EDA agreed to serve as the pass-through agent for a $49,900 state grant that was offered to the current owner of the unoccupied, 44.8-acre Federal Mogul site, Tenneco of Lake Forest, Illinois. The money would have allowed Tenneco to evaluate the property and determine if it could be used for a solar farm that would generate electricity for nearby businesses or surplus power for Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, which is the utility company that serves Winchester.
Buettner said on Tuesday that no studies had been conducted by Tenneco, which means the state grant has not been used since it was offered nearly a year ago. The EDA voted unanimously to cancel the grant, bringing to an end — at least for now — the prospect of installing hundreds of solar panels at the Federal Mogul site.
The third project discussed was The Laurel Center's new Railway Cafe, which is being readied in a former CSX train station at 430 N. Cameron St.
EDA Director Rick Cobert told the panel the cafe was granted a certificate of occupancy on Feb. 23, so The Laurel Center has met the conditions to receive a $25,000 grant promised by the authority in February 2021.
Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center, told Winchester's Public Health and Safety Committee last week that she has decided to delay the cafe's opening until the $550,000 debt that was accrued in order to renovate and convert the former train station is completely paid off. Power gave no indication when that could occur.
When ready, the Railway Cafe will be utilized by The Laurel Center to give its clients, all of whom are survivors of domestic and/or sexual assault, much-needed job training so they can re-enter the workforce with a marketable skill and regain their independence. Power said the cafe will also be a benefit for people who work nearby because there are currently no businesses in the 400 block of North Cameron Street that serve breakfast or lunch items.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting at Rouss City Hall were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Sandra Bloom, Cary Craig, James Imoh, Addie Lingle, Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.