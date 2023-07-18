WINCHESTER — The city's Economic Development Authority (EDA) is overhauling its package of economic incentives and assistance packages that help new and existing businesses thrive.
Interim EDA Director Jeff Buettner told the authority at its monthly meeting on Tuesday morning the list of offerings had not been reviewed since 2014, leading to some redundancies between incentives and the realization that some of the assistance programs were never utilized by Winchester business owners.
Some of the offerings were formerly available only in one of the city's Enterprise Zones — parts of Winchester where financial incentives are offered to business owners in order to foster targeted commercial growth — but would now become available citywide, Buettner said. Those include grants to improve a business' front facade and a macro-loan program that lends entrepreneurs up to $15,000 at a low interest rate.
"A lot of the other ones aren't touched," Buettner said about the existing incentives and packages offered by the EDA.
A new offering from the authority would give free membership to one or more small businesses that want to join the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, a Winchester-based organization that advocates for and supports local entrepreneurs. To qualify for the incentive, Buettner said the business would have to be located within Winchester and employ fewer than 50 people. The program would pay for two one-year memberships for new businesses or one one-year membership for an existing business, and would cover the cost of a chamber leadership development class as well.
A total of six incentives would be dropped by the EDA. Of those, Buettner said four have never been utilized and the remaining two were integrated into other assistance programs.
Other than ensuring the relevancy of its incentives and programs, Buettner said the EDA wanted to update its offerings so they could help as many small businesses as possible and complement rather than compete with similar commercial assistance programs offered by City Council. For example, an EDA incentive that gave tax breaks to Enterprise Zone property owners who made substantial improvements to their buildings was dropped because council is developing a similar incentive for home and business owners in the downtown Historic District.
The EDA unanimously endorsed the proposed list of incentive and assistance changes, but additional approvals are needed from City Council and the state before the updates are adopted. Buettner said Virginia has already given a tentative thumbs up to the authority's proposal, and council committees are reviewing the changes and will soon issue their recommendations to the full council.
"We've had a lot of eyes on this," Buettner said.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, EDA members selected their officers for the year. Addie Lingle is chairwoman, James Imoh is vice chairman, Cary Craig is treasurer and Ryan Hall is secretary.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Economic Development Authority meeting in Rouss City Hall were Imoh, Craig, Kyle Hopkins and Christy Johnson. Lingle and Hall were absent.
