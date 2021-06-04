WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Economic Development Authority plans to launch a campaign this summer to attract a new grocery store to the county.
Earlier this year, Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter said her constituents have told her the county needs another grocery store. The EDA subsequently agreed that having more grocery stores in the county is an area of improvement it should pursue.
In the past month, the EDA has developed a list of grocery stores to target. They include Aldi, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, Kroger, MOM's Organic Market, Publix, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Whole Foods and Weis Markets.
EDA Executive Director Patrick Barker noted the German grocery chain Lidl is not on this list, as the chain is in the process of selling the properties it purchased in Frederick County and Winchester. Lidl acquired 3.63 acres at the Rutherford Crossing shopping center in northern Frederick County for $1.6 million on July 18, 2016, and it bought 2 acres at 2525 Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester for the same price in 2015.
“I think it’s a safe bet that they are not inclined to do anything in Frederick County,” Barker said.
EDA staff members have identified possible locations in the county for grocery stores. These locations include Rutherford Crossing (Interstate 81 exit 317), Winchester Gateway (I-81 exit 315), Senseny/Greenwood intersection, Delco Plaza (I-81 exit 313), Russell 150 (Crossover Boulevard), Crosspointe (off I-81 exit 310) and Stephens City near I-81 exit 307. EDA staff also talked with retail brokers to gain insight into the grocery industry’s site location process locally and regionally.
During the meeting, EDA staff acknowledged several of the grocery store chains on the list are typically located in areas with much higher percentages of disposable income than Frederick County. The average household income of Frederick County residents within a 10-mile range of the proposed grocery store locations ranges from about $100,000 to $110,000. Barker noted that in Northern Virginia, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Sprouts and Whole Foods are located in areas that have an average household income of $170,000 to $200,000 within a 10-mile radius. Still, the EDA intends to reach out to all of the grocery stores on its list.
The EDA plans to write several customized letters of introduction for each potential grocery store location. These letters would highlight the benefits of each site to the grocery store chains.
EDA board member Susan Brooks suggested expressing in the letters that citizens in Frederick County have made requests for grocery stores repeatedly. Barker said he could do that but noted that grocery store chains tend to use demographic information to determine whether to expand to a particular location.
