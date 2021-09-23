Edgar P. ‘Eddie’ Chapman, II
Edgar P. “Eddie” Chapman, II, 71, of Winchester, died Monday, September 20, 2021.
Mr. Chapman was born February 9, 1950 in Winchester; the son of the late Edgar P. Chapman, Sr. and Rosalie Winters Chapman. He retired as an Auto Technician with Chapman Motor Company. He was a member of the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Bunner Chapman.
He is survived by his children, Kista F. Oates and husband Terry, Edgar P. Chapman, III and wife Jenny, and Teresa J. Chapman all of Winchester, and Tiffany E. Chapman of Stephens City; two brothers, Michael R. Chapman and Kevin E. Chapman both of Winchester; a sister, Penny A. Sealock of Winchester; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his twin sons, Timothy Charles Chapman and Robert Allen Chapman.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Carolyn Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
