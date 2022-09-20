Edinburg author F. Coe Sherrard is celebrating his new award-winning novel, “The Other Side of Good.”
The book earned a second-place silver medal Readers’ Favorite Award in the Crime Fiction Genre, exceeding Sherrard’s expectations since he said he was hoping for at least an honorable mention.
“That’s as excited as I’ve ever been about getting second place,” said Sherrard, who uses the pen name E. A. Coe.
Sherrard, 73, submitted his book to about seven credited contests, but this one was especially exciting because it’s world-renowned.
“This one was the biggest,” he said. “It’s a huge award.”
The novel also took first place for Crime Fiction in this year’s Oustanding Creators Awards and Firebird Book Awards. It won a Gold Medal Award from Literary Titan and was a finalist in the Indies Today and Chanticleer Somerset Awards.
The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from more than a dozen countries, ranging from new independent authors to New York Times best-sellers and celebrities, the contest says in a news release announcing Sherrard’s second-place win.
It’s one of the largest book review and award contest sites online, the release says.
Independently published through Koehler Books in Virginia Beach, Sherrard said that book awards give an author and their books more credibility in an already crowded market.
“The Other Side of Good” tells the story of a reputed criminal and his former best friend, a Cincinnati police officer, who find evidence of an international criminal organization conducting human trafficking. To stop the organization, they pull together a diverse group of clergy, local and federal law enforcement and additional criminals.
“I think this one sort of caught the attention of the judges because it kind of insightfully delves into what is good and what is bad,” Sherrard said. “The book makes you realize we all live in that gray area.”
It also makes you think about friendships, he said. “Can you still be friends with people who turned out not to be such good people?”
Sherrard, who has a bachelor’s degree in economics, is a member of local writing group Shenandoah Valley WRITES, composed of county Chamber of Commerce members who are also authors.
He’s published two other books.
“Full Count” is about two college baseball players trying to build their careers. Sherrard has nicknamed it “The Hallmark Movie” because of the life lessons it imparts.
“All my books have happy endings,” he said.
“The Road Not Taken” is a contemporary romance that has environmental overtones and a military plot that he wrote after serving as a Navy pilot from 1977 to 1991, during the time of the Vietnam conflict and then in the Navy Reserves.
During that time, he also worked for Cruise International Travel building Spirit Cruises for six years. After 1991, he worked for Herschend Entertainment.
Then in 2005, he opened the Woodstock Cafe & Shoppes, which he and his wife, Jean, sold in 2019.
“I’ve had several careers, all of them interesting,” he said.
But the cafe, “that was my favorite job in life. It was the first time I really, really absolutely loved my boss, which was Jean, my wife.”
For more information, visit eacoe.online/book/the-other-side-of-good.
