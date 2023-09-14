Starting today, the 42nd Edinburg Ole Time Festival returns to the heart of Edinburg in Shenandoah County to bring local history, live entertainment, family fun and food to all.
More than 10,000 attendees from across Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania descend on the quaint town for the three-day festival, said festival chair Libby Rocco.
“We always do a historical aspect to the festival and a Civil War encampment, with 18th-century music, different crafts, like apple butter making and blacksmithing,” Rocco said. “The centerpiece is really the historical part. We have living history demonstrations, like the rifle and sidesaddles, where they show some of the limitations and strategies used.”
The festival kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today with an Opening Ceremony at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 116 S. High St., and is followed by the Ole Time Sing-Along with Barbara Strong. Basketball enthusiasts are encouraged to attend tonight's Old Timer’s Basketball game at Valley Baptist Church gym at 7:30 p.m.
Rocco said she believes attendees come for both the historical and modern-day offerings the festival brings to the community.
“We’re really hoping people that aren’t necessarily interested in history may actually end up finding something really interesting,” she said.
Weekend activities include an antique tractor club display in the Farmers & Merchants parking lot, book signings with local authors, a beard contest, taxi rides in a 939 Buick Deluxe, a children's fun festival on the Mill House lawn and living history demonstrations throughout the day on the Mill property.
Saturday's festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the Pioneer Breakfast dished up at St. Paul's Heritage Center, 106 S. High St., followed by a Fun Run at 8 a.m. The run begins at the town park behind the Charterhouse School. Local author/historian Richard Kleese will present a discussion of the Civil War at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by local historian Marty Hoerr discussing hide tanning and Indian art.
Other fun activities on Saturday include the Mutton Busters with ole timey string music on the Mill stage, a doggie costume contest at the Edinburg Park Ruritan Shelter with awards at 4 p.m. and “Party in the Park” starting at 6 p.m. on Foundry Street with Rutz’s BBQ and a beer and wine garden at the town park.
Sunday's events include an Old Time Church Service at Edinburg Christian Church on Center Street at 9 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. church service for parishioners at St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Meet a Fire Truck with the Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department starts at noon, followed by the Old Time Baseball Game at the Edinburg Park, and Matt, Dan and Greg will perform rock/country music on the Mill stage. The Amazing Bed Race sets off at 2 p.m., and the weekend wraps up with the popular Duck Race at Stony Creek Bridge by the Mill at 4 p.m.
Festival foods include pot pies, apple butter, kettle corn and barbecue chicken and so much more served up by many local nonprofits and charities including the local Boy Scouts and fire departments. Attendees are encouraged to support local restaurants as well.
One hundred commemorative festival crocks were created by local potter Kary Haun and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Information Booth. Crocks are $25 and are limited to one per person. No presales will be offered.
Updates or festival changes will be posted at the Information Center.
Rocco, who takes great pride in her tiny town, said her favorite aspect to the festival is the town itself.
“I just love our little town,” she said. “I think it’s a beautiful, quaint town. We have our problems just like all little towns. But to me the camaraderie of the people that are working together to make this event work and then the good that this does for the entire community. It’s a major fundraiser for our volunteer fire departments, for the VFW, for the Boy Scouts. And all that money that goes into these groups goes right back into our community. To me — that’s just amazing.”
The event is entirely coordinated by a group of volunteers who Rocco said she’s proud to work alongside.
“It’s what bonds us,” she said. “We know that Edinburg is a special place with a great small town feel, beautiful architecture, delicious food and a little jewel that people don’t always know about.”
For more information, visit https://edinburgoletimefestival.com/
