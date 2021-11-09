A 69-year-old Edinburg woman died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, according to state police.
The crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. at the 273 mile marker.
According to a news release, a 2017 Mazda CX-3 driven by the woman, identified as Linda S. Dellinger, entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2003 Toyota Tacoma. She was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she later died. She was wearing a seat belt.
A dog in the Mazda also died.
The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old man from Staunton, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the Toyota, an 11-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seat belt.
A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper E. Meyers.
