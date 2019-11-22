The date — Nov. 22 — fell on a Friday, just as it does this year.
The weather in the urban Northeast, left momentarily by the president, was warm, if memory serves, almost Indian summer. And that day in Dallas was glorious. People lined the streets, some in shirtsleeves, to see the president and the enchanting first lady, dressed in a pink suit and carrying a bouquet of roses given her on their arrival.
The president delivered a speech, and then prepared for a motorcade. On the sixth floor of the Texas Book Depository, a gunman waited. The leader of the free world would pass beneath the sixth-floor window at a tantalizingly close distance.
Innocence is lost with each generation. For the Baby Boomers, whose parents had saved the world less than 20 years previously in World War II, a world came crashing down that autumn Friday — the world of “Camelot.”
And so to this day — much like their parents and Pearl Harbor — most “Boomers” of a certain age can tell you exactly where they were when they heard John F. Kennedy was shot and killed. The rest of that weekend and the following week — the pursuit and arrest of Lee Harvey Oswald, his death at the hands of Jack Ruby, JFK’s funeral and John-John’s salute — was a blur.
But that moment in time — 12:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at Dealey Plaza in Dallas — stands still. It always will.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.