When it comes to President Trump and his administration, his leftist opponents do not hesitate to remind us that “No one is above the law, not even presidents.”
And you know something? They are right. The rule of law is part and parcel of the promise of this country. So, yes, no one is above the law — expect those Democrats deem to be so. Dreamers, for example, they’re an entire classification of people created by the Obama White House to be protected from the law.
Thus, it’s a selective statement. President Trump? Definitely not above the law (nor should he or any other president be). But illegal immigrants? Now there’s a Democratic exception even though their first act on American soil — crossing the border illegally — is a criminal one.
AS usual, the Star conflates with illogic. The unindicted President remains unindicted and not on trial because the DOJ, a government agency, opinion says so. Undocumented dreamers and their parents remain in this country as well. Yet, some on this thread call for deportation of the parents. Is that the antidote for criminal or even civil disobedience? Justice b sloganeering is not helpful to discussion, Star. Truly, your editorial staff must reflect just a bit more on its communication.
" Thus, it’s a selective statement. President Trump? Definitely not above the law (nor should he or any other president be)". Thank you for signalling that this President is corrupt and should be held accountable by Congress. [wink]
Crossing the border and filing asylum is not illegal - this is a legal process. If folks want to carry on about immigration policy and "illegals" - it helps to have some sort of grasp of how our immigration system works.
It is legal if they went through proper channels, & filed for asylum. Many have not, they crossed illegally, & are here illegally. That's what the editor was writing about. Our immigration system works, if it was done that way, if only the illegal crossers had some sort of grasp on how our immigration system works, ....sigh.
Oh, gee...I thought the Dreamers were people who were brought here as kids, grew up, got jobs, and know only America as their country.
They're still here illegally, but thanks to the special classification given to them by Obama, they got to stay. Their parents should be shipped out ASAP.
and obama's 'special classification' means they're not here illegally. to qualify as a dreamer, there are some pretty stringent requirements. you might want to look those up.
You mean he should get some facts behind him instead of his daily fantasy postings?
They can stay, because the POTUS said they could. However, I said their parents should be sent back ASAP. You might want to work on your reading comprehension.
"They're still here illegally" "They can stay, because the POTUS said they could" i'd say there's nothing wrong with my reading comprehension. do you take issue with obama's executive orders but trump's are fine? how typical of 'conservatives'.
