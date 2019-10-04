The American Civil Liberties Union — which one wag said was neither American nor civil, and what we may add as interested not in the least about liberty, as traditionally defined — stepped way over the line recently, opting to push around a group of high-school students in Kentucky on “America Out” night.
The simple story is that the cheerleaders at Anderson County High made a run-through banner for their football team in keeping with the evening’s theme. It read: “Make America Great Again, Trump Those Patriots” — the latter being that game’s opponents, the Patriots from Lincoln County.
Well, this banner about caused the ACLU of Kentucky to have a cow. The clever play on words and the use of the Trump slogan by the Anderson kids were beyond the pale. Not if the other side of the political aisle were offered a simple opportunity for expression, it said, then the banner was verboten.
Despite the rather shrill and typically strained response of the ACLU, Anderson County schools did not discipline the students because the district believed the kids had done nothing more than create a clever sign. True, Kentucky went for Mr. Trump in 2016, but, as most every right-thinking person involved in the situation grasped immediately, there was no political animus on the part of the cheerleaders. And yet the grownups at the Lexington Herald Leader reported that critics viewed the banner as “disrespectful and disgusting.”
Among the many things ailing this country is an inability to lighten up, to chill out. But then, when hatred runs so deep, not even kids are safe from the vitriol.
socialist democrat hack social justice warriors never lighten up...they just double down. They won't be happy until everyone is as miserable as they are. They are well balanced....a chip on both shoulders just waiting for someone to knock them off so they can run around playing both the martyr and the righteous judge.
