On many levels Attorney General William Barr’s speech at Notre Dame last Friday was extraordinary, starting with his fearlessness in taking on the secularist elements that are experiencing success diminishing religion and taking over culture for their destructive ends.
We’ll refrain from commenting too greatly on Mr. Barr’s contention that the current battleground in this war for America’s soul is the public education system. Suffice it to say that secularist efforts to ram their educational agenda down the throats of skeptical Christian parents without the benefit of opt-out is nothing more than an attempt at coercive acceptance of a corrosive anti-morality.
As landmark as this battle may prove, it remains a micro issue when viewed against the macro Big Picture, which Mr. Barr would see is the necessity of the reestablishment of a Judeo-Christian moral order viewed by secularists as “other-worldly superstition imposed by a kill-joy clergy.”
But look what has happened over the past half-century as those twinned “superstitions,” religion and morality, have come under increasing attack. Mr. Barr points out that in 1965, the illegitimacy rate was 8%; by 1992 when he was last Attorney General, the rate had risen to 25%; now it is 40% nationally and a whopping 70% in some urban areas.
Is it any surprise then, as Mr. Barr said, “Along with the wreckage of the family, we are seeing record levels of depression and mental illness, dispirited young people, soaring suicide rates, increasing numbers of angry and alienated young males, an increase in senseless violence, and a deadly drug epidemic” that claims more lives yearly (70,000) than died in the entire Vietnam War.
This is “progress,” a secularist’s utopia?
Truly a shame that Mr. Barr’s speech had so little coverage. Thank you, Mr. O’Connor for covering it. While our politicians attemp to apply expensive bandaids on our social problems, paid for at the expense of the already overburdened taxpayers, the real problems of our country just get worse. We truly have a crisis in our educational system. Because of that we are throwing away productive lives of our young people while we continue to lose good teachers who are not willing to play this losing game anymore. Our borders leak like a sieve because as a nation we have lost our identity and a collective will to define even our own borders. As a country we should at least be able to agree on where our real problems are, and that would be a huge beginning because there are so many. We need more people with the common sense of Attorney General William Barr to start truly educating our populace.
