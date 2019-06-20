This rumination is not meant to disparage, but simply to understand. Small towns win their charm largely because of their, well, smallness, namely that everyone pretty much knows everyone else and thus would feel comfortable addressing any issue, big or small, with any other resident.
This said, we simply can’t put our arms around Mayor Pat Dickinson’s FOIA request of the town administration she leads as its highest elected officer, its mayor. As such, why would she feel compelled to send an FOIA request rather than simply walk into any office and ask a few questions. Oddly enough, what she was seeking information about was the final outcome of a project she championed — the creation and placement of a veterans’ memorial in the municipal (town/county) office building.
Muddling the situation somewhat — maybe, perhaps? — was the fact the town clerk usually handles such requests, but for the moment (now a very short moment), the town is clerk-less. So Town Manager Keith Dalton has taken it on himself to add to his duties by handling all FOIA business.
We say “muddled,” but, save for the absence of the regular FOIA administrator, this shouldn’t be the case. Mrs. Dickinson and Mr. Dalton are the town’s two highest officials. So why would one be reluctant to call or even walk over to the other’s office and ask for the pertinent information? Isn’t that how a small town works?
In the Open Forum at right, Mrs. Dickinson maintains the FOIA system in Berryville is “broken.” And one reason is that the person answering the request may not be providing all the “relevant” — or just plain all — the information requested. In fact, the one untoward comment made by Mr. Dalton in The Star’s June 18 report was that he “did not withhold any information he thought was relevant.” But is that even his call to make — on relevance?
Is there more happening in Berryville than meets the eye? Is this FOIA dust-up, ridiculous on its face, the tip of some toxic iceberg?
(3) comments
I have been thinking a lot about this story over the last few days. Recently I had a very lengthy conversation with someone about the deed to their property in Berryville. Through court records and council meeting notes he can trace back how it wasn't deeded or was deeded and how they surveyed the land and who did it and on what day. I think not only is Mayor Dickinson trying to prove a point that the system is broken but it is also creating a record so that someone 50 years from now who is upset that their fathers father's brothers son wasn't included in the plaque can see the information was requested. It also holds people accountable to actually do their job. Since the town manager isn't the one who would probably pull the record and physically do the work, perhaps it is holding his staff accountable. I don't know, its just a thought. I really like both parties and think they are doing a great job in a town that likes to bicker too much. And what a former post said, insider, outsider.... Progress can be frustrating and long in a small town.
"Outsiders" and "Insiders". Ya gotta be at least 3rd generation Clarke County to get much respect.
Now, I have to agree with that, though I might have said 4h generation....[tongue_smile]
