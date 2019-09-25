Most Democratic Party candidates for president seem to be engaging in a competition to see who can out-promise everyone else.
Free health insurance, free college, even free money in the form of checks written out to millions of families, are among the pledges being made on the campaign trail. Ask how all this will be paid for and the liberals’stock answer — the “rich” — is spewed forth.
Never mind that analysts say paying for all this would require higher taxes on most Americans, including many deep down in the middle class.
But Texan Beto O’Rourke has positioned himself as the likely winner of the insane promises competition. His winning entry can be summed up in a direct quote from one campaign rally: “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15, your AK-47,” he said.
Mr. O’Rourke referred to rifles that are similar to arms carried by U.S. (AR-15) and formerly by Russian (AK-47) soldiers. They are not “military weapons,” though gun-control advocates say they are. They are civilian rifles made to look like the armed service versions --7 but are no more capable of mass killing than dozens of other types of firearms.
Still, banning AR-15 and AK-47 clones has been a stock promise of liberal candidates for many years. Mr. O’Rourke kicks the pledge up a notch, promising he will confiscate such firearms already in the hands of Americans.
He has not specified how he will reconcile that with that pesky Second Amendment to the Constitution, of course.
Thoughtful observers wonder how Mr. O’Rourke would manage his feat of disarmament. It is estimated that as many as 16 million AR-15 and AK-47 clones already are in gun cabinets and safes throughout the nation.
We’ll put it to you this way: Do you want to be the law enforcement officers knocking on doors and demanding owners hand over those guns?
Mr. O’Rourke is promising both the unconstitutional and the impossible in one breath. He is ignoring the millions of other firearms, including pistols — which are the most common type of firearm used in murders — and hoping Democratic voters won’t notice.
He is playing voters for suckers, in other words.
At least, unlike some of his competitors, Mr. O’Rourke has the courage to be honest about his goals.
(2) comments
Though not fit for any public office I can think of, Beto did us all a favor by shooting off his mouth. That line will last far longer than his presidential hopes.
Agree 100%. At least he was honest what his real goal is. Ive been saying this for months about being different from military weapons and end goal of confiscation . Thanks for writing this
