Maybe we’re the ones at fault, in our apparent belief that a professional athlete’s intellectual acumen and grasp of geopolitical issues somehow equal their prodigious and, at times, other-worldly athletic skills.
Over the past week, NBA superstar LeBron James offered a tutorial in how wrong and how misguided we are when he accused Daryl Morey of being “misinformed” and not “educated on the situation at hand” when the Houston Rockets’ general manager had the effrontery to give verbal succor to the protesters in Hong Kong fighting for basic and promised freedoms from the Chinese.
To us, it seems like a no-brainer: Mr. Morey’s freedom of speech — one voice, mind you — arrayed against a totalitarian regime. And LeBron essentially takes the side of the authoritarian Chinese because his own expansive bottom line (and personal comfort; ooh, that Chinese vacation) may be negatively affected if Beijing takes too much umbrage at Mr. Morey comments — which, by the way, most Americans second.
It’s obvious King James’ American “values” end at the tips of his size 15s, now conveniently lodged in his oversized mouth.
