This is hardly a chicken-or-the-egg situation, at least when pertinent to established commercial areas: The malls or downtown shopping districts exist, and the people come. Only when settlers originally flooded to an area, and the need presented itself for pockets of commerce to serve growing populations can the reverse said to be true.
Which brings us to a hardy perennial City Hall never seems to give up — like the “rain tax” or the recycling fee (fortunately, that’s on the back burner again as of earlier this month) ... or the closure of Boscawen Street between Cameron Street and Indian Alley. The merchants, in our mind, especially those along that two-block stretch of Boscawen will be given short shrift if City Council, as proposed, finally bites on Public Services Director Perry Eisenach’s long-laid plan to expand the mall.
What would this mean for merchants and restaurateurs along Boscawen? Namely, that they would lose in-front parking and, more importantly, all-day loading zones near their businesses, and force them to rearrange their schedules for deliveries, usually long before they or their customers arrive. Granted, some folk may believe such accommodations can and should be made. Don’t consider us among this group.
And we say this even acknowledging that Mr. Eisenach has a bit of a point, particularly from a safety aspect. Some 1,700 vehicles roll through the Boscawen-Loudoun Street intersection every day. This does present the possibility of safety problems, though none have truly arisen over time. (Mr. Eisenach says vehicular attacks in Charlottesville and Toronto within the past two years lend greater urgency to his plan; well-intentioned as the initiative may be, we do not believe it should be based on a possibility. And we say that with all sincerity, ever recognizing how this newspaper will come under fire for minimizing said possibility.)
When all is said and done, we stand with Councilor Bill Wiley when, at last week’s council work session, he said, “I do see a benefit to this. I just have a hard time eliminating traffic flow on the east-west corridor of our city.” Precisely.
So how best to utilize the $2.5 million the closure of Boscawen et al. is projected to consume? Protective, retractable bollards have already been placed at the north and south ends of the mall. Why not do likewise on both sides of Boscawen, thus theoretically enveloping the mall from the sort of vehicular mayhem that turned Charlottesville and Toronto (especially) into killing fields? Mall aesthetics might take a hit, but pedestrian safety would be enhanced, a major goal of Mr. Eisenach’s.
Such an expenditure, it is said, would cost the city $500,000. The rest of the money could be used, in one instance, to find a solution to the damage at the Boscawen-Loudoun intersection caused largely by delivery trucks, as cited by Mr. Eisenach. Or it could be poured, literally in cement, to improve sidewalks around the Old Town area. In other words, Mr. Eisenach’s aims can be satisfied — though not to the extent he would prefer — and the merchants of Boscawen Street would be saved a lot of aggravation, which is as it should be.
As a city business owner located at the intersection of Loudoun and Boscawen Streets, I could not agree more with this editorial or Mr. Wiley's sentiments regarding traffic flow. I remember when areas of Braddock, Cameron, and Piccadilly were one way streets. That configuration made living, working, and traveling through downtown very frustrating. After streets opened up to two way traffic and other improvements from buried lines to pleasing medium designs were added, our community became both more attractive and easier to navigate. I urge the city not to take a backward step by closing off Boscawen. Our clients rely on ease of access, our drivers need to be able to get to us without jumping through hoops, and we enjoy (and pay the premium for) our corner location to get the added exposure for both pedestrian and motorist traffic. The bollards make the most sense in terms of cost, flexibility, and deference to Boscawen stakeholders. Paul Miller MakeNest Interiors
