Americans of all shades, hues, and variations of political persuasion should make known how odious they consider the Democrats’ “anything goes” treatment of President Trump. This is not to say politics “ain’t beanbag” (it is), or that Mr. Trump can’t handle himself fully well in the political scrum (he can). What’s more, you don’t even have to like Mr. Trump to see the mendacious absurdity of these comments
It simply comes down to knowledge of history and a certain sense of political propriety — neither of which New Jersey Sen. (and White House wannabe) Cory Booker seems to possess. Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” (where else?), Mr. Booker did not simply call the president a “racist,” but “worse than a racist” because he uses “racial tropes and racial language for political gain.” This is rich when Mr. Booker and his fellow Democratic president candidates draw “race” like a gun anytime they are challenged or criticized.
Well, anyway, Mr. Booker has labeled Mr. Trump the second coming of George Wallace with a dash of Joe McCarthy thrown in. Has he so conveniently forgotten that, under this president, black unemployment has plummeted and the number of black jobs have increased dramatically?
Certainly the work of a “racist.”
(5) comments
This editional makes as much sense as Trump's irrational, off tele-prompter, speeches.
Racism is the belief in the superiority of one race over another. It may also include prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone because they are of a different race or ethnicity, or the belief that members of different races or ethnicities should be treated differentl I may not agree with president Trump on many things, but I never have heard him call anyone a recial slur. He never called the squad out by race. He said if you dont like it here go back where you came from. He has helped minority communities how is that racist. Charlotte he said there were good people on both sides. Whats racist about that statement. He did not single out any specific race. Omar.. some bad people did some bad things (9/11) why not denounce terrorism ans the ideology of such. It seems like no matter what,how,etc Trump says or does its always racist. But the other side is never wrong its always Trump fault. Grow up there is bigotry on both sises time to work together, legislate
I guess editor was never told to go back to Africa, or back to Mexico......nor was trolled for years for being "not from here" because he was black.
Trump's tweets and comments are clearly racist and he's a liar. Says he didn't like the Send Her Back chant even though the tape shows him basking in it. Then he does a 180 and says the chanters were great patriots.
So you think low unemployment means no racism exists? Clearly you don’t even want to understand what racism is and how it works. Your blindness belies your own racism and ignorance of the subject.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.