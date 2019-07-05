Have you ever given it any thought? Have you really? What kind of person decides to become an ICE agent or, more relevantly these days, a Border Control officer?
So thankless or, now, so nearly impossible are these jobs that you must believe these men and women leave home each day, much as policemen do, intent on doing some good? Why else would they do so? To pick up a paycheck? Surely, there are easier ways to earn one’s daily bread, or more visceral ways to make your life, to some extent, more worthwhile.
The latter is what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., would have you believe. In her mind, there is no reason or logic as to what the Border Control does. As she sees it, these agents are little different from Hitler’s SS, in that their job is to run “concentration camps” at the border while making detainees drink “toilet water.”
This can be construed in many minds as the real irrational, illogical, and highly visceral position — if only it were true. But it’s not. The blood insult leveled on the Border Patrol’s employees — that, for similar reasons, they are following in the grisly footsteps of Hitler’s henchmen. That anyone, much less a member of Congress, would tender such a vile comparison takes mendacity to the unworthiest of heights.
But, understand, there’s a devil (or two or 22) in Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s details. Hers is not so much an overwrought rant — though it offers every suggestion that it is — as it is an exercise in propaganda. Her wild and inflammatory remarks are not a venting of her personal spleen, but an intentional effort to inflame public opinion.
As Brandon Judge, president of the National Border Control Council, has said, “The congresswoman is clearly using phrases designed to enrage the uninformed and to pander to a base that wants open borders and unlimited illegal immigration.”
Thus, nothing exceeds, not the use of the odious term “concentration camp” nor the “toilet water” accusation, the proverbial pale, especially when your goal is to reach other people’s emotions and produce visceral reactions. Because, if one recalls correctly, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has gone on record saying that facts don’t matter when you’re “morally right.”
That’s pretty much all we need to know about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s border songs.
(12) comments
Our government refuses to let us see what is going on the camps. Rep. Castro managed to sneak a camera in and we have seen how the people are on the floor in overcrowded facilities. The toilet water comment rings true to me. As for the Facebook group, it has over 5,000 members. People post doctored, sexually explicit photos showing AOC in all kinds of demeaning and sexual situations. Why aren't members of Congress allowed to take their phones in while agents are allowed to have theirs and try to take photos of the delegation? It seems these agents are about moral and upright as prison guards. These are concentration camps.
They are NOT concentration camps! You are doing an extreme disservice, not to mention insult, to every Jew who was sent to the CC! Shame on you! Where these poor immigrants came from was slum! How would you handle all the thousands AND thousands of people crossing the border daily? If you think you can do a better job hightail it down to the border and tell them how to FIX it?? It is all too easy to sit where you are and criticize, there is more than sufficient proof to counter what you are indicating. A group of preachers went to the centers and contradict what AOC is reporting. Why don’t you stop listing to the media and do some research yourself? Read a out the group of ministers and see what they found! Oh the ignorance is soooo blissful!
Facts also don't matter when you're morally wrong, either, apparently. I hear there's an investigation going on of a certain, secret facebook group. Anything about that for an editorial?
Freedom of speech comes to mind. It's called letting off steam. Not really a smart way to do it, but everybody runs their mouth when they have a bad day. Some people just stupidly post it to social media.
I agree!
I am not sure what you are trying to say? Are you saying CBP officers and agents are morally wrong? If so I take GREAT OFFENSE to that. As a CBP officer I can tell you that thousands of us are good people with high moral and ethical value. Sure there are a few (very few) bad apples in the bunch but what job doesn’t have that. We are doing our best to do our jobs and when we hear people like AOC spewing the lies freely it is like a kick in the gut. In regards to Facebook group look again to the apple analogy. Remember that group also includes some family members and retired employees. If that is not what you meant I apologize.
I commend you and your fellow employees sir! These jobs are not easy to do and I challenge any of those who critique either agency to “walk a mile in their shoes” I doubt they could pass the challenge. Some people can find nothing else to do but criticize. Bravo to you!
AOC is morally corrupt, in fact she is downright frightening. There are bad apples in every bushel sir but can you imagine working for Border Patrol or ICE? I give them all the credit. Perhaps you Spock should apply for a position with either organization and see what they have to endure, but would you even pass the background check? Hmm I doubt it. Bravo to all those women and men! They deserve all the credit!
Yeah, she's the morally corrupt person. Not the idiots leering at her and posting terrible things to Facebook. BP and ICE get good paychecks and pension plans. Their well compensated for harassing people.
Oh please tell me who is “leering” at AOC? Please! That’s the joke of the day!!!! Gross! You are the typical Liberal, “good paychecks and pension plans”? Ha! This job requires dedication and grit, there are plenty of jobs with better pay and “pension plans”. Why don’t you try it or would you just rather criticize and blab? You don’t have the guts.
You know nothing of the good people that work for ICE and the CBP except what you hear the harpie AOC and her cronies flap their gums about all day long instead of doing their jobs.
I'll bet you've seen plenty of vulgar images regarding Trump as well. Where's your "Outrage" and demands of investigations on that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.