Grandiosely announcing that “Virginia’s lights are on and our doors are open, and we welcome new Virginians to make their homes here,” Gov. Northam informed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Old Dominion is ready to accept any and all refugees.
Such a gesture, generous on its face, is made possible under Executive Order 13888, “Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement.”
But there is a rub to all this: The federal government will only resettle these refugees in jurisdictions in which both state and local governments give their assent to accept them.
Americans, and Virginians in particular, are a kind and giving people, but we question, and sincerely so, to what extent they will turn on their lights and open their doors to folks they don’t know and whom they suspect may do them wrong.
Perhaps this explains why, as of Tuesday, only five states had signed on to Executive Order 13888.
